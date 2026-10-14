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ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 18:26 Uhr
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GreenGeeks Launches Node.js Hosting for Web Apps and AI-Built Projects

Deploy Node.js applications, APIs and backends without managing your own VPS

GreenGeeks today announced the launch of Managed Node.js Hosting, giving developers, businesses and AI-assisted builders a simpler way to deploy web applications without having to configure and maintain their own server.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / As AI coding tools make it easier to build applications, getting those projects online can still require dealing with servers, databases, SSL and other infrastructure. GreenGeeks Node.js Hosting brings those pieces together in a managed hosting environment designed to take supported Node.js projects from code to production.

Customers can upload their application, use Git or SSH as part of their workflow, configure their Node.js environment and database, connect a domain and launch.

"Building an application has become dramatically easier, especially with AI-assisted development. Deploying it shouldn't suddenly become the hard part," said Kaumil Patel, Chief Operating Officer at GreenGeeks. "Our Node.js Hosting gives developers and new AI-assisted builders a straightforward way to put their applications online while we take care of the hosting infrastructure underneath."

From Code to a Live Application

GreenGeeks Node.js Hosting includes:

  • Multiple Node.js versions
  • Git, SSH and SFTP access
  • MySQL databases
  • Environment variable configuration
  • Free SSL
  • NVMe storage
  • Automated backups and security monitoring
  • cPanel management
  • 24/7 support

The platform can be used for supported web applications, APIs, backend services, SaaS projects, dashboards, internal tools and AI-built applications.

Node.js application support is available on eligible GreenGeeks Pro and Premium hosting plans, starting at $4.95/month.

Learn more at: https://www.greengeeks.com/nodejs-hosting

Contact Information
Anna Gargioni
agargioni@greengeeks.com
1-877-326-7483

SOURCE: GreenGeeks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/greengeeks-launches-node.js-hosting-for-web-apps-and-ai-built-pro-1236810

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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