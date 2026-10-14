Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee announced that it will hold a meeting on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. to continue discussing IPO modernization and explore potential policy changes to Regulation Crowdfunding.



The meeting will be open to the public and held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E, Washington D.C. The discussion will also be streamed live on SEC.gov.



Building upon ideas generated during prior committee meetings, the morning session will focus on ways to encourage more companies to go public. The committee will consider ways to modernize the IPO process and potential regulatory reforms to improve the offering process, IPO communication rules, and analyst coverage and support.



During the afternoon session, the committee will consider Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF), including the current regulatory framework, successes to-date, challenges, and whether there are potential policy changes to Reg CF that could improve the exemption in order to further expand access to early-stage capital raising. To facilitate the discussion and deepen the committee's understanding of the Reg CF landscape, members will hear from several experienced professionals in the crowdfunding space.



The Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee provides advice and recommendations to the SEC on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses.



View the full agenda for meeting details.