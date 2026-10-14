Founding partners Beroe, Keelvar and Zip bring back the community-driven event with a practitioner-shaped agenda spanning real-world AI use and the future of procurement

ProcureTEX, the community-driven event for best-of-breed procurement technology, returns for its second year on November 3, 2026, at Circa in Amsterdam. Following its London debut in 2025, the event sharpens its focus on how AI is reshaping procurement. It will bring together over 250 procurement leaders and digital transformation teams from large enterprises, with vetted best-of-breed technology providers, to see AI agents and interoperable tools working together on real enterprise challenges.

Co-founded by Beroe, Keelvar and Zip, the event is built on the belief that the future of procurement isn't a monolithic all-in-one suite, but an ecosystem of best-of-breed tools working together. It is designed for procurement and enterprise leaders seeking scalable, modern solutions, whether they're driving transformation, frustrated with outdated tools, or looking to connect with peers solving similar problems and putting AI to work.

Renowned technology analyst and former Andreessen Horowitz partner Benedict Evans opens the day. The program also features senior procurement leaders from Roche, Siemens Energy and PVH, alongside live demos, practitioner-only roundtables and closed-door CPO sessions. The 2026 program focuses on practical, not hype-driven, applications of AI in procurement, with sessions covering multi-agent systems, the agentic Center of Excellence, decision-grade data and the connected best-of-breed stack.

"Best-of-breed only works if the tools can actually talk to each other," said Alan Holland, CEO and Founder of Keelvar and ProcureTEX founding partner. "The ambition of ProcureTEX is to illustrate the compounding effect of combining intelligent systems that solve distinct problems exceptionally well. When procurement leaders can see interoperability working live, it helps them cut through the noise and reach value faster."

"Procurement leaders used to ask whether to build or buy. Now most are doing both, and the harder question is how to govern autonomous agents once they're running inside the business," said Michael Rooney, Director, Enterprise Transformation at Zip and ProcureTEX founding partner. "ProcureTEX is where those conversations happen honestly, between practitioners, with the technology running live on stage."

"Last year we said ProcureTEX would face procurement's real frictions head-on: poor data, disconnected processes, metrics nobody fully trusts. AI hasn't made those go away. It has raised the stakes, because an agent acting on bad data just makes bad decisions faster," said Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder CEO of Beroe and ProcureTEX founding partner. "The teams getting real value from AI are the ones that fix what sits underneath it. That's the conversation we want in the room in Amsterdam."

Why ProcureTEX Stands Apart

ProcureTEX has been purpose-built around six core principles:

Interoperability in Action: Live workshops showing best-of-breed tools solving real challenges together

Curated Content: Thought leadership and hands-on sessions with no fluff or filler

Practitioner-Led: Workshops and discussions driven by real users and operators, not vendors

Transparent Sponsorship: No pay-to-play speaking slots or gimmicks, participation is earned

Proven Providers Only: Vendors are vetted for scalability, interoperability, and enterprise readiness

Quality Over Clout: Speakers are selected for the value of their experience, not the title on their business card

Join the Community: Registration is open now at www.procuretex.com.

About ProcureTEX

ProcureTEX is the community-driven event for best-of-breed procurement technology. Founded by Beroe, Keelvar and Zip, it brings together procurement leaders, digital transformation teams and vetted technology providers to see best-of-breed tools working together through live demos, practitioner-led sessions and hands-on workshops.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014454431/en/

Contacts:

For media queries, contact: events@procuretex.com