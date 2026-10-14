Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - GoldCoast Resource Corp. (CSE: GCR) (OTCQB: GCRFF) (FSE: EKW) ("GoldCoast" or the "Company") announces that it has requested a halt in trading of its common shares. The halt will remain in place until the Company receives clarification from the relevant authorities of the Government of Ghana regarding the status of the ten offshore reconnaissance licences (the "Licences") held by its subsidiary, GoldCoast GRC Ghana Limited.

The Company's position is that the Licences remain in full force and in good standing. This is consistent with the Minerals Commission of Ghana's public statement of October 8, 2026 that the Licences have not been cancelled, suspended, revoked or terminated.

The Company will issue a further news release once it receives that confirmation and before trading resumes.

About GoldCoast Resource Corp.

GoldCoast Resource Corp. (CSE: GCR) (OTCQB: GCRFF) (FSE: EKW) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on offshore gold in Ghana, Africa's largest gold-producing country. The Company holds a district-scale, 10,000 km² package of reconnaissance licenses covering approximately 53% of Ghana's offshore coastline - the only place on Earth where three major rivers, carrying gold-rich bedload eroded from world-class gold belts over interglacial periods, converge on a shallow continental shelf. The offshore recovery of minerals from unconsolidated marine sediments is an established industry worldwide, with long-running precedents including Debmarine Namibia's marine diamond operations, PT Timah's offshore tin operations in Indonesia, and the United Kingdom's marine aggregates sector.

Additional information about GoldCoast Resource Corp. is available at goldcoastresource.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the status of the Licenses; the Company's ongoing and planned engagement with CSOs, NGOs, community leaders and regulatory agencies; the expected timing of results from the interpretation of the airborne magnetic survey; the anticipated receipt of environmental permits and grant of a prospecting license; the Company's planned exploration activities; and its environmental and regulatory commitments. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considers reasonable and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory decisions and directives, the timing and outcome of stakeholder engagement, delays in obtaining permits and licenses, and the risks inherent in mineral exploration. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319013