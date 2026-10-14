

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, TransUnion (TRU) introduced a service to help Americans find personalized credit offers by combining Bankrate's lender marketplace, TransUnion's credit data and Monevo's offer-matching technology.



Building on its decade-long partnership with Bankrate, TransUnion's new service provides consumers with personalized credit offers while helping lenders and publishers reach relevant customers. The service is available through TransUnion Credit Essentials, a free credit app and website.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.13 percent down at $66.73.



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