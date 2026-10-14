Sorrento Property Group Completes Transformation of 128-Unit Garden-Style Community on Tucson's East Broadway Corridor

Founder and CEO Raphael Toledano leads a top-to-bottom renovation of the 1972 property, adding in-unit washers and dryers, a new gym and leasing office, redesigned landscaping and expanded resident amenities

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Sorrento Property Group, the multifamily investment firm founded by Raphael Toledano, today announced the completion of a comprehensive renovation of a 128-unit garden-style apartment community on East Broadway Boulevard in East Tucson. The 1972 property has been reimagined from its interiors to its grounds, pairing a long-established location with substantial new investment in the resident experience.

Raphael Toledano, Founder & CEO, Sorrento Property Group

The community sits on 4.53 acres along one of Tucson's most established corridors, near Park Place Mall, major employers including Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Raytheon, and about seven miles from the University of Arizona. With reported submarket occupancy of roughly 95 percent, the location offered a strong foundation for long-term investment.

"When we walked this property, we didn't see what it was - we saw what it could be," said Raphael Toledano, founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group. "A building from 1972 in a corridor this strong, with this much land, was an opportunity hiding in plain sight. Tucson is a market we believe in, and this community deserved an owner willing to invest in it the way its residents deserve."

RENOVATION AT A GLANCE

128 garden-style homes averaging 813 square feet on 4.53 acres

Renovated interiors with new finishes, granite countertops and in-unit washers and dryers

New gym and leasing office built from the ground up

Former laundry center converted into a resident business center

Redesigned grounds by landscape designer Todd Michaelson

Two pools, two dog parks and new outdoor community and game areas

The property's entrance, before and after the renovation led by Sorrento Property Group

RENEWED HOMES

Inside, apartments were renovated unit by unit with new finishes and the installation of in-unit washers and dryers - practical upgrades that change daily life for residents. The homes average 813 square feet and feature granite countertops, generous closets and private patios or balconies. The goal, Toledano said, was to deliver homes that feel renewed, not merely refreshed.

A renovated kitchen, before and after

REIMAGINED GROUNDS AND SHARED SPACES

Outdoors, the grounds were redesigned by landscape designer Todd Michaelson. Layered desert plantings and shaded gathering areas have turned everyday paths into places to spend time, giving the community a more garden-like atmosphere.

The central courtyard, before and after

Sorrento also added shared spaces designed to bring neighbors together. New community areas with outdoor games were created across the property, two pools support outdoor recreation, and two dog parks give residents with pets a place to gather. The former laundry center was converted into a modern business center for residents who work from home, and a new gym and leasing office were built from the ground up, reshaping the community's amenities and arrival experience.

"A renovation like this is never just about paint and fixtures," Toledano said. "It's about dignity. When a resident walks through those grounds or comes home to a washer and dryer that wasn't there before, they feel the difference - and that's the whole point."

The Tucson project reflects the investment approach Sorrento Property Group pursues across the Sunbelt: identify well-positioned communities with unrealized potential, invest in meaningful improvements, and create places residents are proud to call home.

ABOUT SORRENTO PROPERTY GROUP

Founded in 2019 by Raphael Toledano, Sorrento Property Group is a multifamily real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and repositioning garden-style apartment communities in growing markets across the United States. The firm targets well-located properties with untapped potential and invests in the improvements that make them better places to live. Learn more at sorrentoprop.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

info@sorrentoprop.com

(212) 224-9527

sorrentoprop.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/raphael-rafi-toledano/

SOURCE: Sorrento Property Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/sorrento-property-group-completes-transformation-of-128-unit-garden-style-community-on-1236778