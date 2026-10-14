Recognition underscores Jensen Partners' leadership in capital formation executive search and human capital advisory across the alternative asset management industry

Jensen Partners, the leading and largest executive search and advisory firm dedicated to the global capital raising and investment space, has been named Executive Search Firm of the Year at the Hedgeweek US Awards 2026

The Hedgeweek US Awards recognize excellence among hedge fund managers and service providers across the United States, celebrating firms that demonstrate outstanding performance, client service, and innovation within the alternative investment industry.

The recognition highlights Jensen Partners' continued leadership in identifying and placing exceptional talent across capital formation, investor relations, fundraising, distribution, and business development. It also reflects the firm's deep market expertise, global reach, and proven ability to execute complex search mandates for hedge funds, private equity firms, private credit managers, and other alternative investment platforms through the utilization of its proprietary AI and data centric approach.

"Being named Executive Search Firm of the Year is an important recognition to us. It highlights the strength of the relationships we've built not only with our clients, but also with the candidates who allow us to play a role in their careers, and with key decisionmakers and leaders throughout the industry," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. "I'm grateful to my talented team and to everyone who's contributed to our success to help make this award possible."

Since its founding in 2012, Jensen Partners has established itself as a trusted advisor to leading alternative asset managers, partnering with firms to build high-performing capital formation teams and strengthen their competitive positioning. The firm conducts the world's largest dedicated global capital formation compensation survey, which has become an invaluable industry benchmark for HR leaders, alternative asset managers, and capital formation professionals worldwide. Its comprehensive findings provide critical intelligence on compensation trends, incentive structures, and talent market dynamics, helping firms make more informed hiring, retention, and organizational decisions.

Beyond executive search and compensation benchmarking, Jensen Partners offers strategic advisory services spanning organizational design, competitor intelligence, and broader human capital strategy focused on distribution and capital formation.

As a women-owned and women-led firm operating across major global financial markets, Jensen Partners combines longstanding industry relationships with a data-driven approach to executive search and advisory. Through its proprietary Jensen Insights platform and comprehensive market intelligence capabilities, the firm empowers clients with actionable insights into talent mapping, compensation benchmarking, organizational structures, and competitor positioning.

About Jensen Partners

Founded in 2012, Jensen Partners is the largest executive search and advisory firm dedicated to the global capital raising and investment space. The award-winning, women-owned firm specializes in identifying and placing best-in-class capital formation, fundraising, investor relations, and distribution professionals across the alternative asset management industry.

With offices in London, New York, Miami, and Hong Kong, Jensen Partners offers executive search, human capital consulting, market intelligence, compensation analysis, and organizational design advisory services to leading investment managers worldwide.

The firm differentiates its executive search methodology through a data-driven, customized process supported by its proprietary 360° Investor Referencing approach and behavioral analytics, helping clients identify exceptional talent and strengthen their capital-raising capabilities.

Learn more at https://www.jensen-partners.com.

Jensen Insights

Jensen Insights is Jensen Partners' proprietary competitor intelligence and organogram mapping platform, providing comprehensive visibility into capital formation team structures, talent, compensation, and individual fundraising performance across the alternative movement investment industry.

The platform tracks senior leadership appointments, hires and departures, career progression, LP channel specialization, and geographic coverage, enabling clients to evaluate competitor positioning and develop targeted distribution and go-to-market strategies that support assets under management (AUM) growth.

By combining detailed market intelligence with actionable talent analytics, Jensen Insights helps investment managers make informed decisions about team development, organizational structure, and long-term capital formation strategy.

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Contacts:

Prosek Partners

pro-jensen@prosek.com