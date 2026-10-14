Eagle Financial Solutions: One of Ohio's Accomplished Tax Reduction and Retirement Planning Specialists, John Shedenhelm, Offers Retirees a Private Briefing on Reducing Income Taxes and Eliminating Estate Taxes

Business Owners, Executives and Professionals in the Columbus Area Learn How to Cut Taxes, Protect Retirement Accounts, and Eliminate Estate Taxes in a New Private Briefing Offered by Accomplished Financial Educator and Advanced Planning Strategist, John J. Shedenhelm

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Retirement has become a far more complicated affair for the 44 million Americans over age 65 facing stiff challenges to retire and stay retired. With the 2026 estate tax exemption sunset on the horizon, the window for proactive planning is closing - and the families who move deliberately over the next twelve to eighteen months will keep millions of dollars that otherwise go to the IRS.

Retired business owners, executives, and professionals in the Columbus area are invited to a private briefing to discover how to reduce income taxes, eliminate estate taxes, and understand the little-known options available to them.

"Business owners, executives, and professionals face a dozen significant challenges and obstacles to enjoying the reward for a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice. One of their biggest obstacles and first opportunity is taxes," says financial educator, author, speaker, and advanced planning strategist John J. Shedenhelm, CEO of Eagle Financial Solutions in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the Tax Foundation and the latest IRS data, the top 10 percent of income earners in the United States bear over 70 percent of the federal income tax burden - accounting for more than $70,000 of every $100,000 collected.

Shedenhelm continues, "Folks who have worked hard and accumulated wealth already bear the burden of our progressive tax system that penalizes the successful."

Since founding Eagle Financial Solutions in 2003, Shedenhelm and his team have helped more than 800 individuals and business owners grow their wealth, reduce their taxes, and protect their retirement. Clients are on track to build over $400 million in additional wealth through the tax-efficient strategies he teaches.

The new private briefing educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can quietly derail their plans in retirement. The fast-paced, 77-minute presentation explores the keys to an abundant retirement.

"Most retirees want to more fully enjoy retirement, yet they are uninformed about the many dangers and obstacles they face," says Shedenhelm. "Running afoul of IRS retirement account rules alone can unknowingly cost a family a chunk of their retirement monies."

The briefing uses real-world case examples to show attendees how to:

Create substantial income tax deductions most retirees overlook

Help avoid the double taxation that quietly erodes retirement accounts

Legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds, and real estate

Reduce - and in many cases eliminate - income taxes on IRAs and 401(k)s

Position assets to pass on to family and causes without the estate tax drag

"You only get one shot with your money and your retirement," says Shedenhelm, "so you might as well enjoy it fully. There is nothing to buy at this briefing, and every attendee will receive a complimentary action guide. I hope folks take advantage of this educational event."

To register, call Eagle Financial Solutions at (614) 536-0246 or email jshedenhelm@eaglefinancialsolutions.com.

About John J. Shedenhelm



John J. Shedenhelm is an accomplished Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Advanced Planning Strategist. Shedenhelm is the co-author of The Secret to Lifetime Financial Security. Shedenhelm earned his B.A. in Business Management from Kent State University and has been serving the Columbus-area community as a financial professional since 1990. As the Founder and CEO of Eagle Financial Solutions, he and his team have helped over 800 clients build $400 million in additional wealth through their custom, comprehensive retirement roadmap. At Eagle Financial Solutions, John and his Team have one mission: to help their clients achieve their wealth goals.

Contact:

John Shedenhelm

(614) 536-0246

Eagle Financial Solutions

jshedenhelm@eaglefinancialsolutions.com

SOURCE: Eagle Financial Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/one-of-ohios-accomplished-tax-reduction-and-retirement-planning-spec-1236781