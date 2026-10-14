Nursing Home Abuse Center: State Health Departments Report Steady Volumes of Abuse and Neglect Citations in Nursing Homes

Nursing Home Abuse Center urges families to stay informed and vigilant as oversight data shows abuse and neglect remain a persistent concern.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / State health departments across the country continue to report steady volumes of abuse and neglect citations issued to nursing homes, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) inspection data.

Surveyors cited facilities 2,830 times in 2025 for failing to protect residents from abuse and neglect, nearly unchanged from 2,866 in 2024.

A 2026 KFF analysis also found that about 28% of nursing homes had at least one deficiency involving actual harm or immediate jeopardy to residents.

The consistent numbers suggest that abuse and neglect in long-term care facilities remain an ongoing problem, even as families rely on these facilities to protect their most vulnerable loved ones.

Abuse and neglect citations are issued when state inspectors find that a facility has failed to provide the care and services residents need. Common findings include inadequate staffing, failure to prevent pressure sores and falls, poor hygiene, medication errors, malnutrition, and dehydration. Because many residents cannot speak up for themselves, inspection findings are often one of the few windows families have into the quality of care.

"Steady citation numbers should not be mistaken for a sign that the problem is under control," said Julie Rivers of the Nursing Home Abuse Center . "Each citation represents a failure that may have denied residents the care they deserved. Families need to know what these reports mean and what they can do if they suspect a loved one is being neglected."

What Families Can Do

The Nursing Home Abuse Center encourages families to take the following steps:

Review inspection reports. State health departments and Medicare's Care Compare tool publish inspection results and citation histories for individual facilities.

State health departments and Medicare's Care Compare tool publish inspection results and citation histories for individual facilities. Watch for warning signs. Unexplained weight loss, bedsores, frequent infections, poor hygiene, sudden behavior changes, and unexplained injuries can all indicate neglect.

Unexplained weight loss, bedsores, frequent infections, poor hygiene, sudden behavior changes, and unexplained injuries can all indicate neglect. Visit often and at varying times. Unannounced visits give a clearer picture of daily care.

Unannounced visits give a clearer picture of daily care. Document concerns. Keep notes, photos, and dates, and report issues in writing to facility administration.

Keep notes, photos, and dates, and report issues in writing to facility administration. Report suspected neglect. Contact the state health department, the long-term care ombudsman, or adult protective services.

About the Nursing Home Abuse Center

The Nursing Home Abuse Center is an online resource that helps families recognize, understand, and respond to nursing home abuse and neglect. The site provides educational information on the types and signs of abuse, how to report concerns, and what steps families can take to protect their loved ones and pursue accountability.

Nursing Home Abuse Center

Julie Rivers

(877) 941-2736

help@nursinghomeabusecenter.com

1330 Boylston Street, Suite 400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Nursing Home Abuse Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/state-health-departments-report-steady-volumes-of-abuse-and-neglect-citations-1236937