Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today announced management's plan to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the LD Micro Annual Main Event Conference on October 20, 2026.

Citizens management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the LD Micro Main Event Conference on October 20. Conference attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Citizens, and should send an email to meetings@ldmicro.com.

Citizens' presentation webcast at the LD Micro Main Event Conference is October 20 at 11:00 AM PT. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: International Insurance, where the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance, and Domestic Insurance, where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels. Citizens' stock is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

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