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ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 22:26 Uhr
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Rally Acquires Tenniscores, the League Management Platform Behind 800+ Pickleball, Tennis, Platform Tennis, and Padel Leagues

Acquisition unites Rally's modern mobile experience with the league management platform pickleball, tennis, padel, and platform tennis leagues have trusted for 28 years

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Rally LLC today announced that it completed its acquisition of Tenniscores, Inc. on July 7, 2026. Tenniscores, along with its Pickleballscores and Paddlescores brands, powers scheduling, scores, and standings for 800+ leagues, 500+ clubs, and over 1 million players across the United States.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and organized league play is growing with it. As clubs and communities move from pickup games to structured seasons, they need the same tools tennis and platform tennis leagues have relied on for decades. Pickleballscores already serves some of the largest team-based pickleball leagues in the country, and the Rally app brings a modern player experience to that base. Padel, now expanding quickly across U.S. clubs, is following the same path, and Rally supports it from day one.

Since 1998, Tenniscores has grown entirely through word of mouth, and many of its leagues have run on the platform for decades.

Rally, founded by Chicago entrepreneur Ross Freedman, is a mobile-first app for captains and players that handles availability, lineups, sub requests, team chat, and performance stats. Combining the two gives league administrators the back-office tools they already trust and gives players a modern app on top of the same data.

"I've played in these leagues for years, and like every captain I've been running lineups out of text threads and checking scores on a site built before smartphones existed," said Freedman, founder and CEO of Rally. "Team-based racquet sports have never had a real operating system. Tenniscores has 28 years of trust and the data, Rally has the modern app players and captains love. Together we can finally build one operating system for growing pickleball, tennis, padel, and platform tennis leagues."

Existing customers will see no disruption to their league sites or support. The current development team remains in place. Over the coming seasons, leagues will gain access to the Rally app and to Rally Insights, a new analytics product for players and captains.

About Rally
Rally is the most trusted league management platform for pickleball, padel, platform tennis, and tennis. Through its Pickleballscores, Paddlescores, and Tenniscores brands, Rally serves 800+ leagues, 500+ clubs, and over 1 million players. Learn more at lovetorally.com.

Media contact
media@lovetorally.com

SOURCE: Rally



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rally-acquires-tenniscores-the-league-management-platform-behind-1236944

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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