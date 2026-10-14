Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Completes Private Placement of $1.287M

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Core Silver Corp., ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FRA:8ZR)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement, issuing 2,340,500 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.55 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,287,275 (the "Offering"). The offering was increased from the approximately $1,000,000 previously announced on September 29, 2026. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "FT Share") in the capital of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act") and one-half of one transferrable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "FT Warrant") issued on a non-flow-through basis. Each whole FT Warrant entitles the holder to receive one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.85 per Warrant Share at any time before the date that is two (2) years following the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and a day from issuance. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Touleary Project located in Yukon, Canada on or before December 31, 2027. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2027 and as otherwise required and permitted under the Act.

An insider of the Company subscribed for a total of 45,000 FT Units under the Offering, which is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the insider is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(a) as the Units purchased by the insider do not exceed more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company and from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the securities distributed to the insider in the Offering is not more than $2,500,000.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities were offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence No. 46541) (Permit to Practice No. 1000359) is President, CEO and Director of Core Silver, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has supervised the preparation, verified and approved the technical content in this release on behalf of Core. Verification included reviewing historical assessment reports and laboratory certificates. No limitations were noted during the verification process.

About Core Silver Corp.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-potential precious and base metal projects in Canada. The Company's Touleary Project is located approximately 115 kilometres south of Dawson City, Yukon. Touleary hosts a drill-confirmed, polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system containing copper, gold, zinc, and silver mineralization. Historical drilling at the Discovery Zone has identified significant mineralization, including 2.25 metres grading 7.18% copper, 3.55 g/t gold, 4.30% zinc, and 116 g/t silver. With only 335 metres of the approximately 3.5-kilometre interpreted geophysical trend having been tested by historical drilling, the Company believes Touleary offers substantial exploration potential. Multiple additional targets remain untested across the property, highlighting the potential for further discoveries within this prospective VMS district.

In addition Core Silver holds 100% ownership of the Blue Property, comprising approximately 114,074 hectares (1,140 km²) in the Atlin Mining District of northwestern British Columbia. The Blue Property hosts multiple mineralized systems, including the Silver Lime and Laverdiere projects, which are prospective for high-grade silver, copper, gold, and associated base metals. The Company continues to advance its exploration strategy across both properties, targeting new discoveries and the expansion of known mineralized systems.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CORE SILVER CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include delays in obtaining required regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, and the Company's ability to incur and renounce Qualifying Expenditures within the prescribed timeframes. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Core Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-silver-completes-private-placement-of-1.287m-1236926