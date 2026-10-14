Allied Universal: Oklahoma's Bowen Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for Week 6

Bowen's interception for a touchdown sparked the Sooners Red River Stunner in Upset of #1 Texas

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal announced today Peyton Bowen, a safety from University of Oklahoma, has been named Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2026 college football season.

The senior from Corinth, Tx., had an interception, which he returned 42 yards for a touchdown, along with seven tackles, six solo, in the Sooners Red River rivalry 27-24 win over #1 Texas. The interception was the third of his career.

Bowen was selected by the league's coaches to the All-SEC second team last year, and has been named to SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll each of the last two seasons.

Player of the Week winners are determined by an internal vote of former players, coaches and Lott IMPACT Trophy board members, in conjunction with a fan vote on social media.

The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on December 9, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 6, include:

Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee, SO, DT - Recovered a fumble, to go with a sack among his 1.5 TFL (four total tackles) in Volunteers 24-17 win at Arkansas.

Tre Miller, North Carolina, SR, CB - Had an interception and broke up two passes, to go with four tackles (two solo) in Tar Heels 21-17 win at Pitt.

Jalen Woods, UCLA, SR, LB - Recovered a fumble to go with a team-high nine tackles (four solo), two for a loss, and recovered a fumble in the Bruins 17-15 upset at Oregon.

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: https://lottimpacttrophy.org/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contacts:

Kari Garcia

Sr. Director of Communications - North America

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/oklahomas-bowen-named-lott-impactr-trophy-player-of-the-week-for-1236954