Nexus Legal Group Launches Criteria-Built Case Acquisition Program to Help Mass-Tort Firms Build Settlement-Ready Inventory

National program gives plaintiff firms consent-first case flow, fixed monthly volume, transparent pricing, and file documentation designed for settlement programs and litigation-funding diligence

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Nexus Legal Group today announced the national launch of its Mass Tort and Complex Litigation Case Acquisition Program, a managed client-acquisition service built for plaintiff law firms that need to grow their dockets without sacrificing file quality, compliance, or predictability.

The program is designed around a problem every mass-tort practice knows well. Firms often commit significant capital to acquisition long before a docket resolves, only to discover months later that a meaningful share of their inventory cannot meet proof-of-use, injury, or documentation requirements. Those deficient files slow registration, invite claim denials, and stretch the time between a settlement announcement and actual distribution.

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Nexus Legal Group's approach starts where most programs end - with the retaining firm's own criteria. Each campaign is built around the firm's qualification rules, date ranges, injury definitions, and records requirements, then delivered at a monthly volume the firm sets based on its intake capacity and capital plan.

"Mass-tort firms don't need more leads. They need inventory that holds up when the docket moves," said Rob Parker, CEO of Nexus Legal Group. "Settlement timelines are set by the courts and the defendants. A firm's time to payment is set by its files. We built this program so firms know exactly what they are getting each month, what it costs, and how every file was sourced."

Program highlights include:

Criteria-built screening. Campaigns are configured to each firm's proof-of-use, diagnosis, date-range, and documentation standards, so qualification happens up front rather than at registration.

Campaigns are configured to each firm's proof-of-use, diagnosis, date-range, and documentation standards, so qualification happens up front rather than at registration. Fixed monthly volume. Firms set a monthly target, and campaigns are planned to that capacity, making intake staffing and spend easier to forecast.

Firms set a monthly target, and campaigns are planned to that capacity, making intake staffing and spend easier to forecast. Transparent pricing. Program pricing is presented in writing before launch, so firms can measure acquisition cost against expected qualification rates before they commit.

Program pricing is presented in writing before launch, so firms can measure acquisition cost against expected qualification rates before they commit. Consent-first sourcing. Prospective clients affirmatively request information and agree to be contacted by the identified firm, and every file carries a documented consent and source record.

Prospective clients affirmatively request information and agree to be contacted by the identified firm, and every file carries a documented consent and source record. Records-ready files. Authorizations, provider details, and product-use information are gathered early to reduce downstream records chases and deficiency notices.

Authorizations, provider details, and product-use information are gathered early to reduce downstream records chases and deficiency notices. Diligence-ready documentation. File documentation is organized to support the firm's own review and any diligence requested by co-counsel or litigation-funding partners the firm works with.

File documentation is organized to support the firm's own review and any diligence requested by co-counsel or litigation-funding partners the firm works with. Attorney control. Case acceptance, legal advice, engagement terms, and all representation decisions remain solely with the retaining firm.

The program supports national campaigns across active and emerging dockets, including Roblox child exploitation and abuse claims, Uber and Lyft sexual-assault claims, and other mass-tort and complex-litigation matters. Available dockets, criteria, and monthly capacity are reviewed with each firm before launch.

Nexus Legal Group also places a strong emphasis on how firms finance their dockets. For firms that self-fund acquisition or work with third-party litigation funders, the combination of predictable monthly volume, clear per-program pricing, and consistent file documentation is intended to make capital planning more reliable and diligence more efficient.

"Litigation funding and settlement timelines are really the same conversation," Parker added. "When a firm can show clean consent records, consistent documentation, and steady volume, it is in a stronger position to plan its capital and to move from settlement to distribution. That is the standard we hold every campaign to."

Every campaign operates under a compliance framework that includes consent documentation, source review, advertising and solicitation review by jurisdiction, and ongoing monitoring of legal-marketing rules. Volume, qualification rates, and case outcomes vary by docket and are not guaranteed.

Law firms interested in reviewing current dockets, criteria, monthly volume options, and pricing can request a program overview or schedule a 15-minute docket review by contacting the Nexus Legal Group team at team@nexuslegal.group or 855-925-1035 or use our calendar link https://calendly.com/nexuslegalgroup

About Nexus Legal Group

Nexus Legal Group is a legal-marketing and client-acquisition organization serving plaintiff law firms nationwide. Nexus Legal Group develops consent-first acquisition, intake, and compliance programs for mass-tort, complex-litigation, and personal-injury practices. Its programs combine criteria-built campaigns, documented sourcing, and transparent pricing to help firms grow their caseloads with confidence. Learn more at NexusLegal.group.

Media Contact

Nexus Legal Group | Rob Parker | rob@nexuslegal.group | 855-925-1035 | NexusLegal.group

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Nexus Legal Group is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Case acceptance and all legal decisions remain with the retaining law firm. Program results, volume, and qualification rates vary and are not guaranteed.

SOURCE: Nexus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexus-legal-group-launches-criteria-built-case-acquisition-progr-1236951