San Diego, California and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"), holders ("Optionholders") of stock options of the Company ("Options"), and holders ("Warrantholders", and together with the Shareholders and Optionholders, the "Securityholders") of Share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") held today, Securityholders voted in favour of the previously announced plan of arrangement under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, 1602628 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault"), will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares for US$3.22 in cash per Share (the "Consideration"). The Consideration is subject to certain adjustments set out in the arrangement agreement dated August 17, 2026 entered into between the Company, Datavault and the Purchaser (the "Arrangement Agreement").

Shareholders holding a total of 20,642,027 Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 77.12% of the 26,766,269 issued and outstanding Shares entitled to vote as of August 28, 2026, the record date for the Meeting. Optionholders and Warrantholders holding a combined 3,353,750 combined Options and Warrants were also represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The special resolution approving the Arrangement (the "Arrangement Resolution") required the approval of (i) at least 662/3% of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by all Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting; (ii) at least 662/3% of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by all Securityholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, voting together as a single class; and (iii) a majority of votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by disinterested Shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, as required under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Each of the foregoing thresholds was exceeded.

Of the votes cast at the Meeting, 99.96% of the votes cast by all Shareholders were in favour of the Arrangement Resolution, 99.96% of the votes cast by all Securityholders were in favour of the Arrangement Resolution, and 99.96% of the votes cast by disinterested Shareholders were in favour of the Arrangement Resolution.

All other motions tabled at the Meeting, including the election of Sai Huda, Steven Kohler, Shawn Balaghi and Scott Tait to the board of directors of the Company and the appointment of Charlton & Company as the Company's auditor, also passed. Completion of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature, including final approval of the TSXV and receipt of the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the closing conditions, it is expected that the Arrangement will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the completion or benefits of the Arrangement or the likelihood or ability of the parties to successfully complete the Arrangement; the benefits of the Arrangement to Securityholders; and the expected consideration to be received by Securityholders. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delays or changes in plans with respect to projects or capital expenditures; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses as anticipated, labour disputes and other risks of the cybersecurity industry.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release and includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Arrangement, the payment of the consideration and receipt of all necessary approvals therefor. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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