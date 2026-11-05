Innovative AI-enabled Solution Mimics Reconnaissance Performed by an Attacker to Reveal Timely Intelligence for Proactive Risk Mitigation

San Diego, California and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF), a cybersecurity company offering a patented, AI-enabled platform for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, announced today it has launched CyberRiskSignals, an innovative AI-enabled platform solution that mimics reconnaissance ("recon") performed by an attacker to reveal what the attacker will see, the vulnerabilities that the attacker could exploit and the risk mitigation to take.

Frequently an attacker will first do recon on a target to find out the attack surface and any vulnerabilities to exploit so it can break into the network, steal data and install ransomware. This planning is the key to a successful attack.

"Unless the business thinks like an attacker and mimic's the attacker's recon, it will always remain two steps behind the attacker and will very likely become the attacker's next victim. The solution is CyberRiskSignals," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

"CyberCatch recently was honored to have won CyberSecurity Breakthrough's 2026 "Security-as-a-Service Innovation of the Year" award, and CyberRiskSignals is another innovation we are proud to launch to deliver early threat detection, so a business can take timely risk mitigation and thwart an attack," continued Mr. Huda.

CyberRiskSignals uses AI to mimic an attacker's recon on a business. What is innovative is it uses similar tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) that an attacker would use in recon as it targets the business.

It is non-intrusive but reveals in minutes what the attacker will see as it performs recon. The CyberRiskSignals dashboard reveals the vulnerabilities in the attack surface and how an attacker can exploit. Equally important, what one can do to fix, so attacker cannot exploit.

According to Gartner, global information security spending is projected to reach USD $244 billion in 2026, and according to Crowdstrike, AI enabled attacks increased 89% in 2025 year over year and the average breakout time is now only 29 minutes.

To learn more and watch a demo, visit: https://cybercatch.com/cyberrisksignals.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled software-as-a-service solution that delivers continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical sectors. The CyberCatch platform is designed to address the root cause of successful cyberattacks, security gaps from control deficiencies, by first helping organizations implement mandated and necessary controls, then continuously and automatically testing those controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out, and social engineering, to identify and help remediate control failures. Learn more at https://www.cybercatch.com.

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