TrizCom PR founder recognized as agency ranks No. 1 in eight Dallas communications categories and builds on three PRSA Dallas Best of Show wins

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Jo Trizila, founder and CEO of TrizCom Public Relations and Pitch PR, has been named to the October 2026 Propel 25, a monthly list of influential public relations professions.

The October edition recognizes 25 professionals from across the world shaping public relations and communications. Propel's profile highlights Trizila's leadership of TrizCom PR, her role as a founding member of The Public Relations Collective and her sustained thought leadership on public relations (Substack), including its influence on AI-powered search.

"Recognition is meaningful, but the work behind it matters more," said Trizila. "Our clients come to us with business goals, reputational concerns and decisions that carry real consequences. Our job is to understand what needs to change, build the communications strategy around that goal and measure whether the work made a difference. That standard has guided TrizCom since day one."

Trizila founded Dallas-based TrizCom PR in 2008 and brings more than 30 years of experience in media relations, crisis communications, executive counsel and integrated communications. Her work connects earned media with owned content, social engagement and paid media to support client business objectives.

Trizila also addresses how organizations appear in AI-generated answers. TrizCom PR helps clients align website content, executive profiles, earned coverage and other public information to strengthen the accuracy and consistency of their brand narratives.

TrizCom PR Ranks No. 1 Across Eight Dallas Categories

As of October 2026, Agency List ranks TrizCom Public Relations No. 1 among assessed Dallas agencies in eight communications categories:

PR and Communications, among 21 assessed agencies

Media Relations, among 18 assessed agencies

Press Releases and Newsroom, among 18 assessed agencies

Corporate Communications, among 16 assessed agencies

Crisis Communications, among 14 assessed agencies

Thought Leadership PR, among 14 assessed agencies

Digital PR for SEO, among 12 assessed agencies

Analyst and Awards Relations, among 11 assessed agencies

Agency List bases its scores on publicly documented agency work, including named clients, quantified outcomes and evidence attributing those outcomes to the agency. The rankings compare assessed agencies within each Dallas category.

Three PRSA Dallas Best of Show Awards

TrizCom PR has also earned three Best of Show honors from the Public Relations Society of America's Dallas chapter through its Pegasus Awards program. The agency won for its Heroes for Children campaign in 2017, the Peppa Pig Theme Park groundbreaking in 2023 and the Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas/Fort Worth grand opening in 2025.

The 2025 grand opening campaign also received the Pegasus Award for Events and Observances. The Pegasus Awards recognize excellence in public relations, communications and marketing across North Texas.

For more information on TrizCom PR, visit https://www.trizcom.com/about-us or call 214-232-0078.

About TrizCom Public Relations

Founded in 2008, TrizCom Public Relations is a Dallas-based, woman-owned agency serving companies, nonprofits and executives. Its services include media relations, crisis and issues communications, thought leadership, content development, social media, media training and AI-search visibility. TrizCom PR develops integrated communications programs grounded in client goals and measurable objectives. Learn more at https://www.trizcom.com.

Media Contact

Jo Trizila

Founder and CEO, TrizCom Public Relations

Jo@TrizCom.com

Office 214-242-9282

Cell/Text 214-232-0078

SOURCE: TrizCom Public Relations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/jo-trizila-named-to-propel-25-list-of-most-influential-pr-professionals-for-oc-1233369