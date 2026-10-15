Celltrion to showcase its broad IBD portfolio, including Remsima IV, Remsima SC, the newly launched Remsima IV Liquid formulation, Steqeyma and Yuflyma

Symposium and Meet the Experts sessions to highlight long-term clinical evidence and real-world experience with subcutaneous (SC) infliximab (Remsima SC) across different IBD patient scenarios

Celltrion, Inc. (KRX:068270) announced its participation in United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2026, in Barcelona, Spain (Oct. 17-20), highlighting its inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) treatment portfolio, led by Remsima SC (subcutaneous infliximab).

Celltrion will showcase its comprehensive infliximab portfolio, comprising Remsima intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) formulations, as well as the Remsima IV liquid formulation launched in Europe earlier this year.1 Additionally, the company will highlight its broader IBD portfolio, including SteQeyma (ustekinumab) and Yuflyma (adalimumab), reflecting its continued efforts to expand treatment options for patients with IBD.2,3

On October 18, Celltrion will host a symposium titled "Navigating the Treatment Journey with Subcutaneous Infliximab Across Clinical Scenarios," Chaired by Professor Peter M. Irving of King's College London, UK, a leading IBD expert.

Celltrion will also host two MTE sessions at its booth. In the first session, Professor Irina Blumenstein of University Hospital Frankfurt, Germany, will share clinical evidence and treatment considerations relating to Remsima SC monotherapy, drawing on real-world data and clinical experience.

"UEG Week 2026 provides an opportunity to share clinical evidence and real-world experience with healthcare professionals, underscoring Remsima SC's role in addressing different IBD treatment needs," said Taehun Ha, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe at Celltrion. "We will continue to strengthen our position in the IBD market as a trusted partner for healthcare professionals worldwide."

Notes to Editors:

About Remsima SC (CT-P13 SC, subcutaneous infliximab)

CT-P13 SC is the world's first subcutaneous formulation of infliximab. A fixed dose of 120mg of CT-P13 SC has been approved for use in 60 countries, including the US, UK, EU, Canada, Brazil, Australia and Taiwan, in adults regardless of body weight. The SC formulation of infliximab has the potential to enhance treatment options by providing high consistency in drug exposure and a convenient method of administration.4,5

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company that specializes in researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide. As a biosimilar pioneer, Celltrion launched the world's first monoclonal antibody biosimilar. Its global pharmaceutical portfolio addresses a range of therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, hematology, ophthalmology, and endocrinology. Beyond biosimilar products, Celltrion advances novel drug pipelines to push the boundaries of scientific innovation and deliver quality medicines. For more information, visit www.celltrion.com/en-us or follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

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References

1European Medicines Agency Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC), Remsima. Available at link to SmPC [Last accessed October 2026]. 2European Medicines Agency Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC), SteQeyma. Available at link to SmPC [Last accessed October 2026]. 3European Medicines Agency Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC), Yuflyma. Available at link to SmPC [Last accessed October 2026]. 4Schreiber S et al., Gastroenterology. 2021;160(7):2340-2353 5Westhovens R et al., Rheumatology. 2021;60(5):2277-2287

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Celltrion, Inc.

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