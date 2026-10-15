Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers' Brian W. Brown Joins Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Brian W. Brown's induction into the Million Dollar Advocates Forum recognizes his record representing injured clients across New Jersey.

ROSELAND, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers attorney Brian W. Brown has been inducted into the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a national organization whose membership is limited to attorneys who have obtained a verdict, judgment, or settlement of one million dollars or more for a client. The induction recognizes Brown's successful representation of clients in cases across New Jersey.

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum was founded in 1993 and counts fewer than one percent of United States attorneys among its members, according to the organization. Membership requires documentation of a qualifying verdict, judgment, or settlement obtained on behalf of a client, and the organization's admissions committee reviews each attorney's case history before extending an invitation to join.

Brown's practice focuses on claims arising from car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, as well as injuries sustained on commercial and residential properties. He works with clients throughout the litigation process, from initial case evaluation through settlement negotiation or trial, and coordinates with medical providers and outside consultants to document the extent of a client's injuries and losses. His work spans cases filed in county and federal courts throughout New Jersey, on behalf of clients who were injured in vehicle collisions, workplace incidents, and accidents on residential or commercial property.

"Being recognized by the Million Dollar Advocates Forum reflects a commitment to holding negligent parties accountable and securing meaningful recoveries for people whose lives have been altered by someone else's carelessness," said Brian W. Brown, Attorney at Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers. "Every client comes to us after something has gone wrong in their life, and our job is to see their case through to a resolution that reflects what they have lost."

Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers represents clients across New Jersey in motor vehicle accident, construction site injury, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death claims. The firm handles cases on a contingency-fee basis and offers free initial consultations to prospective clients, allowing individuals to discuss a potential claim without an upfront cost. Attorneys at the firm. The firm's attorneys provide guidance to clients on insurance claims, medical lien resolution, and settlement structuring as part of the litigation process. Individuals who have been injured in an accident in New Jersey can contact us to discuss their case with the firm's legal team, which represents clients statewide from its Roseland office.

About Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers:

Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers is a New Jersey trial-focused personal injury firm defined by eight-figure results and peer-recognized excellence. Their attorneys have secured over $800 million in verdicts and settlements for their clients, including a $21.8 million recovery for a child injured in a pedestrian accident involving a commercial vehicle, an $8.25 million settlement for a severely injured construction worker, and a $7.225 million recovery for a woman injured in Union County. The firm has achieved numerous additional seven-figure outcomes and, in 2024, earned multiple top-20 plaintiff jury verdicts in New Jersey-underscoring its trial credibility. Led by certified civil trial attorneys and consistently recognized by Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America, the firm represents clients statewide in serious motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death cases. Free consultations and a contingency-fee model ensure access to experienced advocacy when the stakes are life-changing. Hablamos Español. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of NJ. Results may vary depending on your particular facts and legal circumstances.

Media Contact:

Organization: Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers

Address: 101 Eisenhower Parkway

City: Roseland

State: New Jersey

ZIP: 07068

Country: United States

Phone: (973) 364-8300

Website: https://www.njlawresults.com/

SOURCE: Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/brach-eichler-injury-lawyers-brian-w.-brown-joins-million-dollar-1237054