



HONG KONG, Oct 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - As the 'Double Eleven' shopping festival approaches, the e-commerce team of Jiangsu Athleta Sports Co., Ltd. is stepping up preparations for the launch of new seasonal apparel products and promotional campaigns. In the past, creating product main images required close coordination among graphic designers, models, and photo studios. Today, with the support of 'Dabi AI' from Boundary Consulting, a subsidiary of Huitongda Network, virtual model try-on effects can be generated with one click, increasing the efficiency of new product launches by 5 to 10 times with sales in its e-commerce business increasing by more than 50%.Starting with empowering lower-tier retail, Huitongda has consolidated its core foundation of township mom-and-pop stores while extending its comprehensive 'AI + Retail' capabilities into online e-commerce scenarios. With the continuous penetration of e-commerce merchants into Huitongda's customer ecosystem, new growth opportunities driven by the implementation of AI applications are gradually emerging.Integrating Capabilities: Synergies Between Member Stores and E-commerce ResourcesThe new achievement of Huitongda's 'AI + Retail' dual-drive lies in a successful capability grafting. Last November, Huitongda completed the acquisition of a 57% stake in Boundary Consulting, a leading e-commerce AI company. With 15 years of experience in the e-commerce sector, Boundary Consulting has developed the 'Dabi AI' platform for e-commerce merchants. The platform integrates product analysis, competitor research, visual content generation, asset management and automated tasks, helping e-commerce teams carry out business analysis, content production and task execution within a unified platform.This integration also creates synergies in both directions. Having deeply cultivated the lower-tier market for over a decade and serving more than 250,000 township member stores, Huitongda Network has accumulated authentic transaction data, short-chain supply chains, and retail scenario experience. What Boundary Consulting contributes, on the other hand, consists of e-commerce-side AI application services, customer resources, and operational expertise.By connecting the two businesses, the retail capabilities developed through serving member stores expand the growth potential of the e-commerce business, while the algorithms and content creation capabilities developed on the e-commerce side, in turn, enhance offline store operations. The same AI capabilities can be applied across different customer groups and retail scenarios, reducing marginal costs while accumulating more scenario-specific data and creating a compounding effect. This is what fundamentally distinguishes Huitongda's dual-engine 'AI + Retail' strategy from standalone AI products.Building a Competitive Moat Through End-to-End IntegrationFrom the perspective of its product matrix, Huitongda's AI matrix is no longer a collection of isolated tools, but an integrated network connecting online and offline channels as well as the end-to-end supply chain. On the e-commerce side, 'Dabi AI' serves e-commerce merchants; on the offline store side, 'Qiancheng Cloud AI' and the Qiancheng AI Super Store Manager, the latter integrating more than 24 scenario-based intelligent agents, continue to provide technological capabilities to physical retail stores; on the enterprise service side, 'LeapoAI' integrates over 100 specialised features to serve brand owners and factories.Underpinning these three business segments is Huitongda's intelligent supply chain system, supported by years of experience in providing integrated operational services to retail customers. This system connects upstream supply chain partners and brand manufacturers with downstream retail stores, FMCG retail chains and e-commerce merchants, creating a closed-loop flow of commercial activities, data and AI capabilities across the value chain. In the first half of 2026, Huitongda's AI-related revenue exceeded RMB 78.91 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 32.3% and accounting for more than 70% of its full-year AI-related revenue in 2025. These results demonstrate customer willingness to pay and progress in the commercial adoption of AI applications.For Huitongda, the value of this network extends far beyond tool-level revenue. Scenario density, depth of data, and fulfillment capabilities mutually reinforce one another'the denser the scenarios, the more authentic the data, the faster the model iteration, and the lower the unit customer acquisition and service costs. This barrier, built upon real transactions and offline fulfillment, represents a core asset that general large models can hardly acquire and is difficult to replicate in the short term. Looking at the retail sector in the AI era, what the industry truly lacks is not general models, but professional enablers capable of embedding AI capabilities into real business scenarios and continuously generating scale benefits. Driven by the 'AI + Retail' strategy, Huitongda is connecting offline member stores and online e-commerce merchants, leading the retail industry toward a comprehensive AI-driven upgrade.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.