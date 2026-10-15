Spider Labs, Inc.: Spider Labs: 75.0% of Bot-Classified Ad Clicks Lacked Basic Browser Automation Signs

Analysis of 62.8 million bot-classified clicks highlights risks to performance measurement, budget allocation and automated ad optimization

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Spider Labs, Inc. today released an analysis of 62,770,269 paid ad clicks classified as bot traffic by Spider AF from January through August 2026. Of those clicks, 47,099,237, or 75.0%, lacked basic signs of browser automation. Released for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the findings highlight why an absence of obvious automation signs is insufficient evidence of customer interest.

Programmatically controlled browsers can leave recognizable signs of automation. Spider AF identified the clicks in this analysis using other characteristics of their execution environments, network activity and behavior. For advertisers, treating bot activity as customer engagement can inflate an ad's apparent performance and direct additional spending toward traffic that does not represent prospective customers.

"An absence of obvious automation signs is not proof of customer interest," said Yuriy Yashunin, VP of Product at Spider Labs. "Traffic patterns differ by advertiser, so assessing execution environments, network activity and behavior together is essential. As advertising becomes more automated, the quality of the data behind those decisions needs ongoing scrutiny."

Key findings

Monthly share exceeded 80% in July and August. After reaching a low of 51.6% in February, the share without basic automation signs rose for five consecutive months to 85.1% in July, before easing to 83.3% in August.

After reaching a low of 51.6% in February, the share without basic automation signs rose for five consecutive months to 85.1% in July, before easing to 83.3% in August. Account-level medians were around half. The median was 46.1% for accounts with at least 100 bot-classified clicks during the full period, covering 1,296 companies, and 51.2% for those with at least 1,000, covering 835 companies.

The median was 46.1% for accounts with at least 100 bot-classified clicks during the full period, covering 1,296 companies, and 51.2% for those with at least 1,000, covering 835 companies. High-volume accounts influenced the pooled result. The top three accounts represented 45.0% of bot-classified clicks in July and 42.6% in August. Excluding the top three accounts from the full-period analysis, the share without basic automation signs was 67.6%. Share of bot-classified ad clicks without basic browser automation signs

Beyond wasted clicks

Spider Labs' separate first-half 2026 report found that the rate of bot-related invalid clicks was approximately 2.2 times the full-year 2025 rate. Another analysis identified 3,262,655 invalid conversions in the first half of 2026, including 1,017,798 attributed to bots, or 31.2%.

Clicks and conversions inform automated bidding and ad delivery. Invalid activity can therefore distort both performance reports and the signals guiding future spending.

Spider Labs recommends three steps: review whether bot detection evaluates multiple characteristics; compare reported conversions with qualified leads or sales before increasing budgets; and establish how invalid activity is excluded or corrected in reporting and optimization.

Legitimate automation, including AI agents, also exists. The priority for marketing and security teams is determining whether traffic and outcome data can support reliable advertising decisions.

Methodology

The study uses Spider AF data from all days between Jan 1, 2026 and Aug 31, 2026. It covers paid ad clicks classified as bots and measures the share without basic browser automation signs. Pooled percentages use combined click counts; medians use each account's full-period percentage. Findings describe traffic measured by Spider AF. First-half comparisons and conversion figures come from separate studies.

About Spider AF

Spider AF is an automated marketing security platform developed by Spider Labs to detect and prevent ad fraud, invalid clicks, fake lead generation, and brand safety risks across digital campaigns. Through multi-signal behavioral analysis, Spider AF protects marketing budgets and ensures data transparency for advertisers, agencies, and ad networks globally.

About Spider Labs, Inc.

Spider Labs, Inc. is a cybersecurity SaaS company founded in April 2011. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company provides automated security solutions to eliminate digital advertising waste, optimize marketing ROI, and maintain transparency throughout the digital advertising ecosystem.

Website: https://spideraf.com/

Media Contact

Morita, Public Relations

Spider Labs, Inc.

Email: pr@spideraf.com

Phone: +81-3-6419-7946

SOURCE: Spider Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/spider-labs-75.0-of-bot-classified-ad-clicks-lacked-basic-browse-1236700