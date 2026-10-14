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PR Newswire
14.10.2026 22:30 Uhr
30 Leser
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Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Announces Departure Of Chief Lending Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today announced the departure of Addam Taussig, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. Bobby Krimmel, President and CEO, will assume the Chief Lending Officer duties effective immediately.

"The foundation of Touchmark National Bank has never been stronger, and we remain committed to relationship banking with a focus on operating companies within our footprint," said Bobby Krimmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. "We remain focused on recruiting local talent to continue building our core strategy to be the alternative to the big bank. We have never been more optimistic about the future of Touchmark and our ability to attract and retain core clients."

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of June 30, 2026, Touchmark reported total assets of $416 million and total shareholders' equity of $72 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarkbank.com under Investor Relations.

SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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