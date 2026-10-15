Researchers in Portugal have investigated the friction and wear behavior of moth-eye-inspired silicon surfaces designed to reduce light reflection and improve light absorption in solar cells. The study examined, in particular, how these antireflective nanostructures withstand mechanical stress relevant to solar module operation. "If we want to integrate these nanostructures into the outer surfaces of photovoltaic modules, we also need to understand how they respond to mechanical contact, cleaning operations, and other environmental challenges," corresponding author Vítor Lopes told pv magazine. ...

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