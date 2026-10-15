Solar energy, energy storage and electricity costs feature in the government programs of Flávio Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party (PL), and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the Workers' Party (PT), the candidates in the second round of Brazil's presidential election. Both propose expanding renewable energy and storage capacity, while identifying lower electricity costs as a priority for the energy sector. The documents also link Brazil's low-carbon electricity mix to industrial competitiveness, investment and the development of new industrial value chains, although their approaches and levels of ...

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