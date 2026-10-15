Mexico's Energy Ministry (Sener) has identified 42 solar photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of 6,856.4 MW and 13 wind projects totaling 4,027.5 MW in its renewable energy development pipeline. According to government data, state-owned utility Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is involved in approximately 70% of the portfolio. The government has also identified another 9,050 MW of generation capacity awaiting allocation, including 4,445 MW of solar PV, 2,159 MW of wind, 1,694 MW of cogeneration, and 752 MW of geothermal, solar thermal and hydrogen projects. Sener expects to complete ...

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