Spanish energy and water company Cox has signed an agreement with the government of El Salvador to develop solar photovoltaic projects, battery energy storage systems, natural gas infrastructure and water management facilities under a $2.9 billion investment program. The agreement was signed at the Presidential Palace by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and Cox CEO Enrique Riquelme. The solar component includes two PV plants to be developed in collaboration with the Executive Hydroelectric Commission of the Lempa River (CEL). The projects will have an initial combined capacity of approximately ...

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