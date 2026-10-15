FourNet, the customer experience and AI transformation partner, has acquired SVL Business Solutions, creating a combined business with more than 230 people, over 450 customers and revenues of around £65m.

The deal brings together two businesses that have worked alongside each other for nearly a decade.

Glasgow-headquartered SVL has a highly experienced team of 41 employees and specialises in contact centre and customer experience transformation.

The acquisition further strengthens FourNet's ability to deliver customer experience transformation projects, particularly in financial services and other regulated markets.

Over the past five years, SVL's longstanding specialist expertise in interaction recording, analytics and workforce management has broadened into wider customer experience transformation and AI.

Its customers operate across financial services, utilities, public safety and other enterprise markets, where reliability, regulatory compliance and continuity of service are essential. Both businesses already serve many of the same sectors and work with many of the same technology partners, including global technology provider NiCE.

Richard Pennington, co-founder and CEO of FourNet, said: "We have known SVL and worked alongside its people for nearly a decade, so we know exactly what we are getting: talented specialists who provide an excellent service to organisations where services simply have to work.

"This acquisition is about three things: people, customers and technology. SVL's team shares our commitment to customers and culture, its customers operate in many of the same sectors as ours, and we work with the same technology partners, with complementary skills and services.

"Joining forces with SVL deepens capabilities FourNet already has and gives us greater capacity to help more customers transform.

"Organisations are now moving AI out of pilots and into everyday customer service. They need help proving its value, redesigning the customer journeys and processes around it, and implementing it safely."

The acquisition increases FourNet's capacity to support that shift. Together, the businesses can help customers identify where AI will make the biggest difference, redesign customer journeys and processes, and implement the technology on secure, resilient and well-governed systems.

FourNet combines consultancy, customer experience and AI transformation expertise with cybersecurity and operational capabilities. SVL brings additional specialists and complementary skills to that offering, while expanding FourNet's customer base in financial services, an area of growth for the business.

SVL customers will continue to work with the same people, while gaining access to FourNet's wider team and capabilities.

David Kindness, CEO of SVL Business Solutions, said: "Our customers stay with us because of our people, our expertise and the quality of service we provide. Joining FourNet protects those strengths while giving our customers a much larger team and a broader range of capabilities behind them.

"We have worked with FourNet for many years and share the same approach: employing specialist people, delivering excellent service and doing what is right for the customer.

"This gives our people greater opportunities to develop, gives our customers access to additional expertise and investment, and provides a strong platform for SVL's continued growth."

The acquisition continues FourNet's expansion through organic growth and acquisitions that add specialist expertise, customers and delivery capacity.

James Painter, partner at Palatine, FourNet's private equity backer since 2021, said: "SVL represents a highly strategic acquisition for FourNet given the complementary customer base and technology partnerships. It brings specialist expertise which strengthens FourNet's customer experience transformation proposition into mission-critical sectors.

"This is FourNet's fifth acquisition since 2020, and we are delighted to continue to support Richard Pennington and the management team as they build a unique platform in the sector through a combination of organic growth and carefully selected acquisitions."

About FourNet

FourNet is a customer experience and AI transformation partner to organisations operating in mission-critical and regulated environments. We transform the customer and citizen services people depend on, across every sector where things have to work.

We combine consultancy, the right technologies and operational expertise, all under one accountable partner. Our cyber security and network expertise, and our own platforms, ANTENNA and Agile Cloud, give organisations the secure foundations to adopt AI safely.

Every engagement starts with a diagnostic, and when we commit to an outcome, we put our consultancy fee at stake.

Customers include Haier, Target Group, MoneyPlus, the Cabinet Office and NHS ambulance trusts. Founded in Manchester in 2005, with teams across the UK, FourNet is backed by Palatine Private Equity.

www.fournet.co.uk

About SVL Business Solutions

SVL Business Solutions is a Glasgow-headquartered contact centre and customer experience specialist. It works with organisations across enterprise, financial services, utilities and public safety.

About Palatine

Palatine is a UK mid-market private equity investor focused on delivering returns through sustainable growth by building on solid foundations with a commitment to the environment and society.

We see private equity as a force for good. A positivity born of generating returns in the right way.

Founded in 2005 by partners Gary Tipper, Ed Fazakerley and Tony Dickin, we have successfully raised five Buyout Funds and we are the first private equity firm in our market to raise a returns-focused Impact Fund which is led by Beth Houghton.

Our approach is built on three solid foundations: investing in relationships, identifying the appropriate value enhancement strategies, and improving sustainability outcomes through our pioneering ESG framework.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014521855/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Tim Reid

FourNet PR and media office

tim@timreidmedia.com

07720 414205