VyOS Networks: VyOS Announces Partnership with ADESTIS to Support Sovereign Cloud and Multi-Cloud Networking

The partnership pairs an enterprise-grade open source network operating system with German cloud integration expertise, so organizations can run one networking layer across private, sovereign, and public clouds while keeping control of their network and their data in Germany

POWAY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks has partnered with ADESTIS, an ISO/IEC 27001-certified multi-cloud integrator based in Nuremberg, Germany, with more than 20 years of experience operating private, hybrid, sovereign, and public cloud environments, to bring enterprise-grade open networking to ADESTIS Cloud and to ADESTIS customers. Initially focused on the DACH region, the partnership gives organizations consistent connectivity across private infrastructure, sovereign cloud, and public cloud services.

For these organizations, connecting environments is only part of the challenge. They also need to retain control over network configurations, meet data residency requirements, and manage infrastructure without maintaining a different networking approach for every deployment.

VyOS addresses these needs with an enterprise-grade network operating system that runs the same way on bare metal, virtual machines, and public cloud. It delivers the routing and security capabilities operators expect from traditional network vendors, including BGP, OSPF, EVPN/VXLAN, MPLS, VRFs, stateful firewalling, NAT, IPsec, and WireGuard VPN, and high availability, in one platform with one configuration syntax. A VPP-accelerated data plane provides high-throughput forwarding on standard servers, and every subscription includes all features and full performance, with no limits on interfaces or throughput. Long-term support releases are maintained for three years, and the platform is automated through its API and Ansible collection. ADESTIS adds certified engineers, 24/7 guaranteed response, and cloud services operated under German data residency, with IDW PS 951 and ISAE 3402 Type 2 attestations.

"Operators should not have to choose between the capabilities of a traditional router vendor and control over their own network," said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks. "With ADESTIS, customers in Germany get an enterprise-grade networking layer across every environment, backed by a partner that understands their infrastructure and their data residency requirements."

A long-time VyOS user, ADESTIS will resell VyOS subscriptions and can incorporate the platform into its own cloud services. Customers purchasing subscriptions through ADESTIS receive VyOS software and subscription support directly from VyOS.

The partnership supports practical networking needs across the ADESTIS portfolio: connecting ADESTIS Cloud to AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud; providing site-to-site and remote-access VPN; supporting network failover for disaster recovery; and enabling routing for Kubernetes environments. It also provides a foundation for customer-controlled routing and firewalling within sovereign cloud deployments.

Because VyOS is open source, organizations can inspect the networking platform they rely on, and the same enterprise capabilities are available without license keys or call-home requirements, which makes it well-suited to sovereign infrastructure.

"We have used VyOS in our own environment and know how it fits into real cloud operations," said Markus Berthold, Head of Hosting Solutions at ADESTIS. "Through this partnership, we can combine that experience with our cloud and integration services to help customers retain control as their infrastructure evolves."

For ADESTIS, the collaboration creates a foundation for offering routing, firewall, and VPN services from its own cloud on a platform it controls end-to-end. For customers, it brings together vendor-neutral connectivity, local integration expertise, and the ability to keep data and network configurations in Germany.

Learn more about VyOS Networks: https://vyos.io

Learn more about ADESTIS: https://www.adestis.com

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in.

Media Contacts Yuriy Andamasov CEO vyos.io Email: yuriy@vyos.io Phone: +34 932206760