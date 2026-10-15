Chinese storage sytem provider Mova has introduced the LumeGret S5000, a residential energy storage system designed to integrate rooftop solar generation, battery storage, household electricity consumption, and electric vehicle charging. The system features an integrated inverter with four maximum power point trackers (MPPTs), supporting a combined solar input of up to 4.8 kW. The PV input operates across a voltage range of 13 V to 48 V, with a maximum input voltage of 60 V and a startup voltage of 15 V. The S5000 can be combined with Mova's LumeGret B3000G and B5000G lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) ...

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