Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SR

WKN: A41N08 | ISIN: US8669661048 | Ticker-Symbol: C5X
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 09:00
67,20 Euro
-0,88 % -0,60
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,4067,6010:16
65,4066,2009:13
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

15 October 2026

SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS, INC.

Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Sunbelt Rentals Holding, Inc. (the "Company") announces changes in the interests of persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company as listed below in the common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company arising from the withholding of shares of common stock of the Company on 11 October 2026, at a fair market value of $75.17 per share, to satisfy certain tax obligations arising on the vesting of Restricted Stock Units granted under the 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Pease

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b)

LEI

529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

US8669661048

b)

Nature of the transaction

Withholding of shares to pay U.S. income tax obligations upon the vesting of Restricted Stock Units.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$75.17

1,521

d)

Aggregated information

- Price

- Volume

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

11 October 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Contact: Gerald Clanton - +1 (803) 879-3679

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.