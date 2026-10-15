Carasent AB: Carasent AB (publ) - Interim report January-September 2026

Q3 2026 highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 108.2 (82.2) million, corresponding to a net sales growth of 32%.

Organic growth amounted to 12% at constant currency.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 27.5 (23.6) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 25% (29%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 25% (29%).

EBITDAC margin amounted to 20% (15%).

Operating result amounted to SEK 9.1 (7.2) million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 5.5 (2.5) million.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 10.3 (14.1) million.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.15 (0.20).

January-September 2026 highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 296.3 (250.3) million, corresponding to a net sales growth of 18%.

Organic growth amounted to 10% at constant currency.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 60.5 (49.6) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20% (20%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 22% (20%).

Adjusted EBITDAC margin amounted to 14% (8%).

Operating result amounted to SEK 8.1 (1.7) million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 73.7 (19.8) million.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 10.5 (5.6) million.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.15 (0.08).

Carasent will present its interim report via a webcast and conference call at 08:00 CET today. Use the link below to join the webcast.

Carasent Q3 Report 2026

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or

Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493

This information is information that Carasent is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-15 07:00 CEST.