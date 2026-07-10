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WKN: A40X1Q | ISIN: SE0023261599 | Ticker-Symbol: E0C
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:04
1,964 Euro
+0,92 % +0,018
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1-Jahres-Chart
CARASENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1702,18013:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Carasent AB: Carasent AB (publ) - interim report Q2 2026

Q2 2026 highlights

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 97.7 (82.9) million, corresponding to a net sales growth of 18%.
  • Organic growth amounted to 11% at constant currency.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 14.8 (12.1) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 15% (15%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19% (15%).
  • Adjusted EBITDAC margin was 11% (3%).
  • Operating result, EBIT, amounted to SEK -2.7 (-3.7) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 25.4 (12.8) million.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK -2.8 million (-5.5).
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.08).

H1 2026 highlights

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 188.1 (168.1) million, corresponding to a net sales growth of 12%.
  • Organic growth amounted to 9% at constant currency.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 33.0 (26.0) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 18% (15%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20% (15%).
  • Adjusted EBITDAC margin was 10% (4%).
  • Operating result amounted to SEK -1.1 million (-5.6).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 68.3 million (17.4).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 0.2 million (-8.5).
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.00 (-0.12).

Carasent will host a presentation of the report as a webcast today at 08:00 CET. If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
Carasent Q2 Report 2026

For further details please contact:
Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or
Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493

This information is information that Carasent is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-10 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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