Carasent AB: Carasent acquires Infosolutions and strengthens its position in Swedish private healthcare

Carasent has today committed to acquire Infosolutions Sverige AB, including its wholly-owned subsidiaries ("Infosolutions"), which is a key player in connecting EHR systems with other actors in the ecosystem, in particular labs and radiology. Carasent's organic growth and margin targets remain unchanged including Infosolutions.

Infosolutions' software connects the healthcare provider's EHR system with laboratories and diagnostics, and has long been a central add-on service in Carasent's Swedish products. Most healthcare providers need laboratory analyses and/or imaging diagnostics, such as blood tests, tissue samples, X-ray and MRI. The regions' EHR systems are directly connected to the laboratories used by the region, while the EHR systems of private healthcare providers mainly use Infosolutions' solutions to order, track and display results. The system is also used to for example send digital referrals between different healthcare providers.

Infosolutions is the market leader and holds a unique position by being connected to virtually all private and public laboratories in Sweden, giving its customers access to a very strong network of testing options - something that is crucial for many of Carasent's customers. Infosolutions can be used throughout Sweden and connects more than 1,500 healthcare providers with more than 30 laboratories across most disciplines and 40 radiology clinics.

In 2025, Infosolutions had revenue of SEK 67 million, of which approximately SEK 41 million was recurring revenue, and EBITDAC of around SEK 0 million. Carasent considers Infosolutions to have equally strong margin potential as the other products in the portfolio, and the group's growth and margin targets are therefore maintained including Infosolutions.

The acquisition values Infosolutions at an enterprise value of SEK 115 million. The purchase price will be paid 90 percent in cash and 10 percent in already repurchased Carasent shares, valued at SEK 23.74 per share based on a 90-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP), corresponding to 538,555 shares.

"Infosolutions plays an absolutely critical role for EHR systems serving Swedish private healthcare providers. It therefore feels very natural for them to become part of our ecosystem, which significantly strengthens the position of our systems and enables us to create an even better and smoother interaction between our customers and other key actors in the industry," says Daniel Öhman.

The acquisition is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2026. Until then, Carasent will not comment further on the acquisition.

For further details please contact:

Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or

Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493

This information is information that Carasent is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-27 08:00 CEST.