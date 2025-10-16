Anzeige
WKN: A40X1Q | ISIN: SE0023261599 | Ticker-Symbol: E0C
Frankfurt
16.10.25 | 08:09
2,270 Euro
-1,52 % -0,035
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARASENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARASENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6252,67010:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2025 07:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carasent AB: Carasent AB (publ) - Interim report January-September 2025

Q3 2025 highlights

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 82.2 (64.5), corresponding to a net sales growth of 27%.
  • Organic growth was 13%, while net acquisitions and divestments in the last twelve months accounted for MSEK 9.3 or 14 percentage points of growth.
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK 23.6 (6.3), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 29% (10%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29% (19%).
  • Operating result, EBIT, amounted to MSEK 7.2 (-8.5).
  • EBITDAC margin was 15% (-3%).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 2.5 (-5.5).
  • Net Income amounted to MSEK 14.1 (-2-0).
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.2 (-0.03).

YTD Q3 2025 highlights

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 250.3 (196.5), corresponding to net sales growth of 27%.
  • Organic growth was 14%, while net acquisitions and divestments in the last twelve months accounted for MSEK 28.1 or 14 percentage points of growth.
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK 49.6 (20.3), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20% (10%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20% (16%).
  • Operating result, EBIT, amounted to MSEK 1.7 (-30.4).
  • EBITDAC margin was 8% (-7%).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 19.8 (21.4).
  • Net income amounted to MSEK 5.6 (-18.0).
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.08 (-0.25).

The results will be presented as a webcast at 8:00 CET today. If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below.
https://events.inderes.com/carasent/q3-report-2025

For further details please contact:
Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or
Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493

This information is information that Carasent is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-16 07:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
