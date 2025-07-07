Carasent AB: Carasent AB (publ): Revised 2025 targets and new medium-term financial targets

Carasent will publish its results from the second quarter 2025 on 10 July. Today, the Company provides a revised outlook for 2025, including an update on the results for the first half of 2025. Carasent is also providing new long-term financial targets for revenue growth and profitability.

Carasent's revenues for Q2 2025 are expected to amount to SEK 83 million bringing the total revenues year to date to SEK 168 million. EBITDA is expected to amount to SEK 12 million in Q2 and SEK 26 million year to date and EBITDAC is expected to amount to SEK 2 million in Q2 and SEK 7 million year to date. The revenues in H1 are slightly lower than anticipated and the profitability is also affected by extra costs compared to previously communicated targets.

In Q2, an organizational restructuring was carried out within Ad Opus, our smallest business unit, in response to prolonged underperformance and continued high churn. As part of this, Ad Curis and Ad Opus have been merged into a single organization, enabling us to reduce costs and strengthen overall performance. The costs associated with this restructuring are reflected in the Q2 results. In addition, the implementation project with Volvat has required more capacity than anticipated, impacting short-term revenues and driving consultancy costs.

In total extra costs of around SEK 5 million affect the results in H1. The majority of these costs are non-recurring in nature.

Revised financial targets 2025 (previous targets):

Revenues around SEK 345-350 million (350 million), 2024: SEK 275 million

EBITDA around SEK 75 million (82-87 million), 2024: SEK 12 million

EBITDAC around SEK 35 million (44-49 million), 2024: SEK -30 million

New medium-term financial targets

Average annual organic revenue growth of 15% from 2026-2028

EBITDA margin of 35% by 2028

Capex mid to high single digit % of revenue

Potential acquisitions are not included in the targets.

Carasent CEO Daniel Öhman comments:

"We have experienced some headwinds during 2025 affecting short-term results, but without any impact on the long-term potential of the group. Based on new wins on the sales side, an existing revenue backlog and strong scalability, we have a good foundation to set the direction for the next few years. Our focus is on maximizing long-term shareholder value and we now have targets that reflect our focus."

