Carasent AB: Carasent AB (publ) - interim report Q1 2025

Q1 2025 highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 85.2 million (66.1), representing a net sales growth of 29%.

Organic growth was 15%, while net acquisitions and divestments in the last twelve months accounted for SEK 9.7 million or 51% of growth.

Recurring revenue amounted to SEK 77.2 million (60.9), with organic recurring revenue growth of 14%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 13.9 (6.3) million, representing an EBITDA margin of 16% (9%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16% (12%).

Adjusted EBITDAC margin was 6% (-8%).

Operating profit, EBIT, amounted to SEK -1.8 (-14.3) million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 4.6 (12.8) million.

Net income amounted to SEK -3.0 million (-10.4).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.14).

Carasent will host a presentation of the report as a webcast today at 08:00 CET.

Q1 Report 2025

