Freitag, 11.04.2025
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
WKN: A40X1Q | ISIN: SE0023261599
Frankfurt
11.04.25
08:10 Uhr
1,970 Euro
+0,170
+9,44 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.04.2025 07:00 Uhr
11.04.2025 07:00 Uhr
Carasent AB: Carasent AB (publ) - interim report Q1 2025

Q1 2025 highlights

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 85.2 million (66.1), representing a net sales growth of 29%.
  • Organic growth was 15%, while net acquisitions and divestments in the last twelve months accounted for SEK 9.7 million or 51% of growth.
  • Recurring revenue amounted to SEK 77.2 million (60.9), with organic recurring revenue growth of 14%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 13.9 (6.3) million, representing an EBITDA margin of 16% (9%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16% (12%).
  • Adjusted EBITDAC margin was 6% (-8%).
  • Operating profit, EBIT, amounted to SEK -1.8 (-14.3) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 4.6 (12.8) million.
  • Net income amounted to SEK -3.0 million (-10.4).
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.14).

Carasent will host a presentation of the report as a webcast today at 08:00 CET. If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
Q1 Report 2025

For further details please contact:
Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or
Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493

This information is information that Carasent is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-11 07:00 CEST.

