Carasent AB: Carasent AB (publ) - Interim report January-June 2025

Q2 2025 highlights

Net sales amounted to MSEK 82.9 (65.9), representing a net sales growth of 26%.

Organic growth was 13% while net acquisitions and divestments in the last twelve months accounted for MSEK 9.1 or 14 percentage points of the growth.

Recurring revenues amounted to MSEK 76.1 (60.8), with organic recurring revenue growth of 13%.

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 12.1 (7.8), representing an EBITDA margin of 15% (12%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15% (16%).

Operating result, EBIT, amounted to MSEK -3.7 (-7.6).

Adjusted EBITDAC margin was 3% (-2%).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 12.8 (14.1).

Net income amounted to MSEK -5.5 (-5.7).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -0.08 (0.08).

H1 2025 highlights

Net sales amounted to MSEK 168.1 (132.0), representing a net sales growth of 27%.

Organic growth was 14% while net acquisitions and divestments in the last twelve months accounted for SEK 18.8 million or 14 percentage points of the growth.

Recurring revenues amounted to MSEK 153.3 (121.7), with organic recurring revenue growth of 14%.

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 26.0 (14.0), representing an EBITDA margin of 15% (11%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15% (14%).

Operating result, EBIT, amounted to MSEK -5.6 (-21.9).

Adjusted EBITDAC margin was 4% (-5%).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 17.4 (26.9).

Net income amounted to MSEK -8.5 (-16.0).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -0.12 (-0.22).

The results will be presented as a webcast at 8:00 CET today. If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below.

https://carasent.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025



For further details please contact:

Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or

Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493

This information is information that Carasent is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-10 07:00 CEST.