Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: A40X1Q | ISIN: SE0023261599
12.02.2026
Carasent AB: Carasent AB (publ) - Year-end report January-December 2025

Q4 2025 highlights

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 93.6 (78.7), corresponding to a net sales growth of 19%.
  • Organic growth amounted to 16%, while net acquisitions and divestments in the last twelve months accounted for MSEK 3.0 or 4 percentage points of growth.
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK 23.8 (-8.7), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 25% (-11%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25% (15%).
  • Operating result, EBIT, amounted to MSEK 7.8 (-24.1).
  • EBITDAC margin was 16% (-21%)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 20.6 (16.3).
  • Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 29.1 (-24.2).
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.42 (-0.34).

FY 2025 highlights

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 343.8 (275.3), corresponding to a net sales growth of 25%.
  • Organic growth amounted to 14%, while net acquisitions and divestments in the last twelve months accounted for MSEK 31.1 or 11 percentage points of growth.
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK 73.3 (11.6), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 21% (4%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21% (15%).
  • Operating result, EBIT amounted to MSEK 9.4 (-54.5).
  • EBITDAC margin was 10% (-11%)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 40.4 (37.7).
  • Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 34.8 (-42.3).
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.5 (-0.59).

The results will be presented as a webcast at 8:00 CET today. If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below.
https://events.inderes.com/carasent/q4-report-2025

For further details please contact:
Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or
Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493

This information is information that Carasent is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 07:00 CET.

