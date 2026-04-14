Carasent AB: Carasent AB (publ) - Interim Report Q1 2026

Q1 2026 highlights

Net sales amounted to MSEK 90.4 MSEK (85.2), corresponding to a net sales growth of 6%.

Organic growth amounted to 7% at constant currency.

EBITDA amounted to MSEK 18.3 (13.9), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20% (16%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20% (16%).

EBITDAC margin was 10% (6%)

Operating result, EBIT, amounted to MSEK 1.6 (-1.8).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 42.9 (4.6).

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 2.9 (-3.0).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.04 (-0.04).

Carasent will host a presentation of the report as a webcast today at 08:00 CET. If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:

https://events.inderes.com/carasent/q1-report-2026

For further details please contact:

Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or

Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493

This information is information that Carasent is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-14 07:00 CEST.