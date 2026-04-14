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WKN: A40X1Q | ISIN: SE0023261599 | Ticker-Symbol: E0C
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 08:07
2,125 Euro
+1,19 % +0,025
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARASENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARASENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9562,13510:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Carasent AB: Carasent AB (publ) - Interim Report Q1 2026

Q1 2026 highlights

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 90.4 MSEK (85.2), corresponding to a net sales growth of 6%.
  • Organic growth amounted to 7% at constant currency.
  • EBITDA amounted to MSEK 18.3 (13.9), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20% (16%).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20% (16%).
  • EBITDAC margin was 10% (6%)
  • Operating result, EBIT, amounted to MSEK 1.6 (-1.8).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 42.9 (4.6).
  • Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 2.9 (-3.0).
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.04 (-0.04).

Carasent will host a presentation of the report as a webcast today at 08:00 CET. If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://events.inderes.com/carasent/q1-report-2026

For further details please contact:
Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or
Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493

This information is information that Carasent is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-14 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.