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WKN: A40X1Q | ISIN: SE0023261599 | Ticker-Symbol: E0C
Stuttgart
09.06.26 | 17:18
2,015 Euro
+3,65 % +0,071
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARASENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARASENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9742,10517:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
45 Leser
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Carasent AB: Carasent completes the acquisition of Infosolutions

Carasent has today completed the acquisition of Infosolutions Sverige AB, including its wholly-owned subsidiaries, which was announced on 27 April 2026. The purchase price amounted to SEK 128 million, of which SEK 115 million was paid in cash and the remainder through the transfer of 538,555 already repurchased Carasent shares. The purchase price corresponds to the announced enterprise value of SEK 115 million adjusted for Infosolutions' net cash position at closing.

For further details please contact:
Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or
Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.