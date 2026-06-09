Carasent AB: Carasent completes the acquisition of Infosolutions

Carasent has today completed the acquisition of Infosolutions Sverige AB, including its wholly-owned subsidiaries, which was announced on 27 April 2026. The purchase price amounted to SEK 128 million, of which SEK 115 million was paid in cash and the remainder through the transfer of 538,555 already repurchased Carasent shares. The purchase price corresponds to the announced enterprise value of SEK 115 million adjusted for Infosolutions' net cash position at closing.

For further details please contact:

Daniel Öhman, CEO Tel: +46 70-855 37 07, or

Svein Martin Bjørnstad, CFO Tel: +47 979 69 493