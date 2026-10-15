Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duell Oyj: Duell Corporation full-year 2026 financial report September 2025-August 2026

15.10.2026 08:30:07 EEST | Duell Oyj | Financial statement release

This company announcement is a summary of Duell's 2026 financial year report for September 2025-August 2026. The complete report is attached to this announcement as a pdf file. It is also available on the company website at https://investors.duell.eu/en/reports_and_presentations.

Focus on supply chain efficiency and inventory levels

June 2026-August 2026 "Q4 2026" (comparable figures in parenthesis 6/2025-8/2025)

  • Net sales increased 0.5% to EUR 31.0 million (EUR 30.9 million).
  • Net sales with comparable currencies decreased 0.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITA was EUR -0.2 million (1.0 EUR million) with an adjusted EBITA margin of -0.7% (3.4%).
  • Net working capital was EUR 40.8 million (EUR 50.0 million).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 7.0 million (EUR 2.9 million).

September 2025-August 2026 "1-12 2026" (comparable figures in parenthesis 9/2024-8/2025):

  • Net sales decreased -1.8% to EUR 124.3 million (EUR 126.6 million).
  • Net sales with comparable currencies decreased 2.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITA was EUR 2.0 million (EUR 4.9 million) with an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.6% (3.9%).
  • Net working capital was EUR 40.8 million (EUR 50.0 million).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 7.3 million (EUR 1.6 million).
  • Earnings per share was EUR -1.285 (EUR -0.204) (according to the number of shares at the end of the review period).

Guidance for the 2027 financial year (9/2026-8/2027)

Duell expects market uncertainty to continue in the 2027 financial year and consumer confidence to remain low.

  • Net sales is estimated to be EUR 122-130 million
  • Adjusted EBITA is estimated to be EUR 3-5 million

CEO Tomi Virtanen:

In the fourth quarter of the 2026 financial year, Duell's inventory levels were lowered significantly while retaining the good availability to our customers. I am very pleased about this development, which gives a good starting point for our financial year 2027 and demonstrates we can do substantial operative improvement in relatively short time. Focusing on shorter delivery times, selecting sources of supplies closer to demand, planning inbound and outbound deliveries better and simplifying our warehouse footprint we could improve the cash position. This was needed, as our profitability declined year-on-year due to the impact of the change in product mix and increased inflation, particularly in the logistics cost driven by increased oil price. We continued to advance our strategic priorities with discipline: strengthening our market position in Nordics, restoring profitable growth in France and reinforcing our financial position.

During the fourth quarter, we strengthened our team by announcing new key recruitments in sales, supply chain management and human resources. I am warmly welcoming all new people in Duell family and wishing them success in their pivotal roles. We also broadened the organisation's capabilities by adding new expertise e.g. in terms of introducing artificial intelligence and enhanced digital capabilities in our daily operations. These changes are intended to increase agility in decision-making, clarify responsibilities and ensure better customer experience through integrated supply chain management and digital services.

The financial year 2026 was financially challenging overalland particularly sales in the first half of 2026 fell short of our expectations. Market uncertainty driven by global crisis was reflected by low consumer confidence and rightful caution in dealers' purchasing behaviour. With the solid execution in sales in the second half of 2026, we managed to recover on sales, although we declined slightly in whole year compared to the previous year. Profitability was impacted by changes in portfolio in France, and above-mentioned product mix and inflation. We improved our cash position by optimising the inventories while securing availability to our customers.

We expect market uncertainty to persist in the 2027 financial year, although some tentative positive signals are emerging in the operating environment, e.g. increased registrations of motorcycles in most of the European countries. Market outlook might change rapidly due to fluctuations in consumer confidence, demand pattern and dealers' purchasing behaviour. In order to be better prepared for the changing world, we will continue to pursue with our chosen priorities with determination. We will focus on strengthening our position in Nordics, restoring the profitable growth in France and improving our net working capital and profitability. Our ambition is to build Duell into an even more competitive, efficient and financially robust company. I would like to thank all our customers for trusting Duell, all our brands for selecting Duell as a distribution partner and all our employees for their commitment and excellent work in a demanding market environment.

Key figures and ratios, EUR 1000

Q4 2026

(6/2026-

8/2026)

Q4 2025

(6/2025-

8/2025)

FY 2026

(9/2025-

8/2026)

FY 2025

(9/2024-

8/2025)

Net sales

31 010

30 864

124 290

126 591

Net sales growth, %

0.5

-2.3

-1.8

1.6

Net sales with comparable currencies, %

-0.9

-1.1

-2.5

0.8

Gross margin

6 390

7 527

27 447

29 745

Gross margin, %

20.6

24.4

22.1

23,5

EBITDA

-2 638

783

234

5 158

EBITDA margin, %

-8.5

2.5

0.2

4.1

Items affecting comparability, EBITDA*

-3 539

-641

-3 866

-1 005

Adjusted EBITDA

900

1 424

4 101

6 163

Adjusted?EBITDA margin, %

2.9

4.6

3.3

4.9

EBITA

-3 749

405

-1 860

3 936

EBITA margin, %

-12.1

1.3

-1.5

3.1

Adjusted EBITA

-210

1 046

2 006

4 941

Adjusted?EBITA margin, %

-0.7

3.4

1.6

3.9

Operating profit

-4 440

-268

-4 622

1 174

Operating profit margin, %

-14.3

-0.9

-3.7

0.9

Earnings per share, basic, EUR

-0.995

-0.204

-1.285

-0.184

Earnings per share, diluted, EUR

-0.997

-0.205

-1.228

-0.185

Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period, basic**

5 194 374

5 194 374

5 194 374

5 194 374

Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period, diluted*

5 433 574

5 303 574

5 433 574

5 303 574

Investments in tangible and intangible assets excluding acquisitions

279

492

2 234

1 423

Net debt

14 921

20 177

14 921

20 177

Net working capital

40 752

49 962

40 752

49 962

Inventory

36 024

46 415

36 024

46 415

Inventory, % of LTM*** net sales

29.0

36.7

29.0

36.7

Cash flow from operating activities

7 195

2 913

7 310

1 570

Equity ratio, %

55.0

55.1

55.0

55.1

* Includes an inventory write-down of EUR 2.9 million and organisational restructuring costs of EUR 1.0 million.
**According to the number of shares at the end of the review period
***LTM = Last twelve months

Operational key figures

Q4 2026

(6/2026-

8/2026)

Q4 2025

(6/2025-

8/2025)

FY 2026

(9/2025-

8/2026)

FY 2025

(9/2024-

8/2025)

Number of brands

545

541

545

543

Share of own brand sales, % of total

14

16

19

20

Share of online sales, % of total

28

27

31

30

Share of sales in Nordics, % of total

50

53

52

52

Share of sales in Central Europe, % of total

50

47

48

48

Full-time equivalent employees, average

193

215

198

210

Significant events during review period

Duell announced on June 15, 2026, that Duell's Chief People Officer and member of the Management Team Anne-May Asplund will leave the Company on 15 September 2026.

Duell announced on July 1, 2026, that the Management Team was streamlined consisting of Tomi Virtanen, Chief Executive Officer, Caj Malmsten, Chief Financial Officer, Heidi Markkanen, Chief Digital Officer and Jukka Smolander, Supply Chain Director

Duell announced on July 7, 2026, that it appointed Jonathan Delalu as Sales Director, Nordics, and Tarja Kaipio as the Group's Human Resources, effective from 1 September 2026.

Duell Announced on July 27, 2026, that Supply Chain Director and member of the Management Team, Jukka Smolander, has resigned from the company and will continue in his current position until October 2026. Hannu Holopainen appointed to Duell's Supply Chain Director and member of the Management Team starting 21 October 2026.

Duell announced on August 25, 2026, that the Board of Directors of Duell has approved the Share plan for 2026-2028. The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 130,000 shares of Duell Corporation, corresponding to approximately 2.5 percent of the total number of shares in the Company, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group in the performance period 2026-2028 consists of some 10 key employees.

Significant events after review period

In October 2026, Duell entered into a new financing agreement with a financial institution, specifying the covenant terms and the amounts of the credit facilities, margins and collateral.

Webcast for investors and media

Duell will arrange a live webcast for investors and media in English on Thursday October 15, 2026, at

10.30 am EET. The webcast can be followed online through this link. A presentation will be held by CEO Tomi Virtanen, CFO Caj Malmsten and Investor Relations Director Pellervo Hämäläinen. A recording of the event will be available later the same day at https://investors.duell.eu/.

Financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026 financial Year

Annual Report 2026, which includes, among other things, the Report of the Board of Directors, Company's financial statements, auditor's reports and sustainability report in the week commencing October 26, 2026.

Duell's Annual General Meeting 2026 of shareholders is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Duell Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meetings in 2027 financial year

During the 2027 financial year, Duell will publish financial information as follows:

  • Financial report September 2026-November 2026 (Q1 2027) on Thursday, January 14, 2027.
  • Half-year financial report September 2026-February 2027 (Q2 2027) on Thursday, April 8, 2027.
  • Financial report September 2026-May 2027 (Q3 2027) on Thursday, July 1, 2027.
  • Financial statements report for the 2027 financial year September 2026-August 2027 (Q4 2027) on Thursday, October 14, 2027.

Annual Report 2027, which includes, among other things, the report of the Board of Directors, Company's financial statements, auditor's reports and sustainability review in the week commencing November 1, 2027.

Duell's Annual General Meeting 2027 of shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, November 25, 2027.

The financial reviews and the annual report will be available after publication on the company's investor website at https://investors.duell.eu/en/reports_and_presentations.

Further information

Tomi Virtanen, CEO
Duell Corporation
+358 40 707 1937
tomi.virtanen@duell.eu

Pellervo Hämäläinen, Investor Relations Director
Duell Corporation
+358 40 674 5257
pellervo.hamalainen@duell.eu

Certified Advisor

Oaklins Finland Ltd
+358 9 612 9670

Founded in 1983 in Mustasaari, Finland, Duell Corporation is one of Europe's leading import and wholesale companies for accessories, spare parts and equipment in the motorcycle, ATV/UTV, cycling, boating, and garden and forestry small machinery sectors. The company serves 8 500 dealers by offering a comprehensive brand and product portfolio comprising 100 000 products from more than 500 brands, together with an efficient logistics service model. Logistics centres in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, France and the United Kingdom support fast and reliable service across different markets. Duell's revenue in 2026 was EUR 124 million, and the company employs approximately 200 people. Duell's shares (DUELL) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. www.duell.eu

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.