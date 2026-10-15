

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain Plc (ENT.L), a sports betting and gaming company, Thursday reported a 2% year-over-year increase in group net gaming revenue (NGR) on a constant currency basis in the third quarter of 2026. Growth in the UK and Ireland offset declines in international markets.



Group online NGR increased 3%, while retail NGR declined 2%.



In the UK and Ireland, NGR rose 8%, with online NGR increasing 14% and retail NGR rising 1%.



International NGR declined 4%, as online NGR fell 3% and retail NGR dropped 12%.



Entain reiterated its fiscal 2026 guidance, expecting online NGR growth of 4% to 6% on a constant currency basis and underlying EBITDA, excluding parent fees, to be at the lower end of its £910 million to £960 million forecast range.



On the LSE, Entain shares closed down 0.83% at 444.40p on Wednesday.



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