Customers and Partners Honored at Conga Connection 2026 for Innovation, Commercial Excellence and Measurable Business Impact

Conga Connection--Conga, the company lining up commerce, today announced the winners of its inaugural Inspire and Partner Awards EMEA, honoring four customers and three partners for outstanding achievement in commercial transformation. The awards were presented at Conga Connection 2026, held 14-15 October at the Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam, where European revenue, commercial and operations leaders gathered under this year's theme, Accelerate What Matters.

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Inspire and Partner Awards EMEA Winners at Conga Connection 2026

"Every company says it wants to transform commercial operations, but these four did it, and set a great example for others to follow," said Lisa Martin, Chief Revenue Officer at Conga. "What they have in common isn't just a technology decision. It's the discipline to redesign how their teams price, quote, and contract and consistently turn that work into measurable business impact. Congratulations to all the winners and continued success."

Congratulations to the 2026 Inspire Awards EMEA Winners

Innovation Award Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific's EMEA division won the Innovation award for demonstrating a clear and ambitious plan for modern commerce and contracting. Boston Scientific deployed Conga CPQ alongside Conga Rebate Management and saw a 20% year-over-year reduction in quoting time, with 300+ users onboarded and more than 60 quotes within the first five days.

Commerce Excellence Award Cargolux

Global all-cargo airline and Europe's largest cargo carrier, Cargolux Airlines, won the Commerce Excellence Award for sustained commercial success driven by cross-functional collaboration and digital transformation. Cargolux deployed Conga Price Optimization, Revenue Management and CPQ globally in just 180 days, replacing manual email-based quoting with AI-powered pricing and automated ancillary charge capture. The program has delivered a 75% reduction in quote time, from 20 minutes to five minutes, while improving pricing consistency and responsiveness to customer demand.

Digital Impact Award Evotec

Evotec, a global life science company, won the Digital Impact award for accelerating digital capabilities and outcomes. Working with partner Sopra Steria, Evotec implemented Conga Contracts for Salesforce to generate customer-ready agreements pre-populated with deal-specific terms, enabling teams to create high-quality first drafts in minutes. Template adoption increased to more than 60% of negotiations initiated from an Evotec template, a 50%+ relative improvement, accelerating contracting cycles and allowing the legal team to spend less time on administrative tasks and focus more on strategic risk management and business partnering.

Judges' Choice RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita, a global leader in refractory products, won the Judges' Choice award for its significant impact. RHI Magnesita is rolling out Conga CPQ across its six regions in a program led by Géraldine Michault, Head of Commercial Excellence CPQ, bringing pricing guidance and quoting ownership directly to the sales managers in the field. The judges applaud RHI Magnesita for designing the program hand in hand with the teams who are set to use it every day.

Recognizing the Partners Driving Customer Success

Conga also recognized three partners whose collaboration, customer focus and commitment to growth are helping organizations turn commercial transformation into meaningful business results across Europe. Presented for the first time, the Partner Awards celebrate the strength of Conga's European partner ecosystem, and the role partners play in helping customers realize lasting value.

"This is the first year we have presented Partner Awards in Europe, and it's long overdue," said Martin. "Our European partner ecosystem continues to grow in strength and impact, and these three partners exemplify the collaboration, customer commitment and results that make it so important to our success."

Customer Success Advocate Award Pink Samurais

Pink Samurais was recognized for consistently going above and beyond for customers, delivering strong outcomes and bringing a customer-first approach to every engagement.

Momentum Builder Award ArticulateIT

ArticulateIT received the Momentum Builder Award for demonstrating exceptional growth, energy and engagement while driving success across the Conga ecosystem.

Collaboration Champion Award Accenture

Accenture was named Collaboration Champion for its commitment to joint success and its ability to build strong relationships across Conga teams and the wider partner ecosystem.

Commerce Champions: Recognition That Continues Year-Round

Recognition at Conga Connection is just one way Conga celebrates the people driving commercial transformation. Through Conga's new Commerce Champions program, customers can share their expertise, showcase their success, and build stronger connections with peers, industry leaders and Conga. Members can participate in opportunities ranging from speaking engagements and customer stories to networking, product feedback and industry visibility, choosing the activities that best align with their interests and goals and getting rewarded in the process. For more information about the Inspire Awards EMEA and Commerce Champions, visit conga.com/inspire-awards-emea and conga.com/customer-advocacy.

About Conga

Conga lines up commercial operations so companies run as connected, smarter businesses. By unifying the people and processes that drive commerce, Conga aligns pricing, quoting, contracting, rebates and communications so teams stay in sync and buyers keep moving forward. The result is trusted decisions, consistent buyer experiences and profitable growth. More than 10,000 customers worldwide, including over 50% of the Fortune 100, trust Conga when commercial complexity is high and global impact is on the line. Learn more at Conga.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts



U.S.:

The Hoffman Agency for Conga

Conga@hoffman.com



EMEA:

Wildfire PR for Conga

Conga@wildfirepr.com