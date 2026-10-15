Procter & Gamble: Always Discreet Invites Women To Embrace Their Midlife Renaissance This Menopause Awareness Month

ALWAYS DISCREET INVITES WOMEN TO EMBRACE THEIR MIDLIFE RENAISSANCE THIS MENOPAUSE AWARENESS MONTH

PR Newswire

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026

New campaign shines a light on the connection between menopause and bladder leaks, encouraging women to maintain their confidence

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Incontinence brand, Always Discreet, is encouraging women to bring one often-overlooked aspect of midlife into the menopause conversation: bladder leaks.

Launched ahead of World Menopause Day on 18 October, Always Discreet's new campaign, "Welcome to Your Renaissance," celebrates women entering a new phase of life with greater self-assurance, clearer boundaries and a renewed understanding of what matters to them. It also aims to destigmatise bladder leaks and empower women to live boldly, joyfully and entirely on their own terms.

Midlife is increasingly being recognised as a period of confidence, empowerment and self-reclamation. 67% of women say they have become more empowered as they age*, while 77% of women over 50 say they no longer care about other people's opinions**. At the same time, two in three women over 50 reportedly experience temporary spikes in stress caused by overlapping pressures, including menopause and its symptoms***. This highlights the importance of creating space for more open and honest conversations about the physical and emotional realities of midlife.

Nicole Hallak, Brand Director at Procter & Gamble, said: "Life does not slow down at 45. In many ways, it is just beginning again. While menopause is increasingly being discussed openly, bladder leaks can still be a quiet and uncomfortable part of perimenopause and menopause. With Always Discreet, we want to help change that narrative - supporting women to move from self-consciousness and loss of confidence towards greater security, freedom and the ability to live life on their own terms."

Welcome to your renaissance

With reliable, discreet protection against leaks and odour, Always Discreet is designed to help women feel secure as they move, work, laugh, travel, socialise and show up as themselves. Always Discreet's "Welcome to Your Renaissance" campaign reminds women that bladder leaks should not hold them back.

As part of the new campaign, Always Discreet commissioned portraits of two ambassadors who are speaking openly about their own experiences of bladder leaks: Louise Boyce, the influencer and creator known as Mama Still Got It, and Saira Khan, broadcaster and television personality.

"This period of my life is actually about living my best life because I'm ageing," said Saira Khan. "My menopause was full on but this is the most confident I have ever felt in my life and that's with leaks, that's with the hormones all over the place. I'm rocking that boat now. This is my renaissance."

Through their stories, both ambassadors are helping to make bladder leaks part of the menopause conversation and encouraging women to realise they are not alone. Always Discreet is calling on women to share their stories of entering this new phase of life using MYRENAISSANCE, helping to create a more honest and supportive conversation around menopause, confidence and bladder leaks.

For more advice and support about bladder leaks, please visit: https://www.always.co.uk/en-gb/discreet/incontinence-advice/

Notes to editors

* https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/women-confident-empowered-health-tendendo-33610407

** https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/women-confident-empowered-health-tendendo-33610407

*** https://www.theguardian.com/society/2026/jan/29/women-uk-50-plus-midlife-menopause-struggle-mental-health

About Always Discreet

Always Discreet is an incontinence brand developed by the team behind leading period care brand, Always. Always Discreet offers a range of products designed to provide reliable protection, comfort, and discreet design for people experiencing bladder leaks. The product lineup includes liners, pads and pants, in a variety of sizes and absorbencies, with options designed for different protection needs, including daytime and overnight use. Always Discreet is committed to providing better bladder-leak solutions, support, and information to help women feel confident and free to move spontaneously at every stage of life. Learn more at https://www.always.co.uk/en-gb/discreet/

Media contact: femcare@mslgroup.com

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