Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 15-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 15/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK Floating Rate Notes due 15/10/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like US4581X0FXXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 15/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives XS3520297XXX -- Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 5.050% Notes due 15/10/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of USD200,000 each) debt-like XS3522221XXX -- securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Floating Rate Notes due 15/10/2027; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each) debt-like XS3537471XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 6.35% Notes due 14/10/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3431968XXX -- USD10,000 in respect thereof) securities 6.30% Notes due 14/10/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3431968XXX -- USD1,000 in respect thereof) securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 15/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and Debt and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)(Regulation debt-like USG6398ADXXX -- S) securities Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 15/10/2029; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and debt-like US638602BXXX -- integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)(Rule 144A) securities 5.584% Senior Preferred Notes due 15/10/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like USG6398ADXXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)(Regulation S) securities 5.584% Senior Preferred Notes due 15/10/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like US638602BXXX -- multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)(Rule 144A) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 446377 EQS News ID: 2416012 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 15, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)