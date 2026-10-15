The authorization allows Flowdesk Europe to provide custody and transfer services for fiat-denominated stablecoins, complementing its MiCA CASP authorization and regulated offering for European clients.

Flowdesk, a global liquidity provider and digital asset trading and infrastructure provider, today announced that its European entity, Flowdesk Europe, has been authorized as a Payment Institution by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority, l'Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR), under the second Payment Services Directive (PSD2).

The authorization allows Flowdesk Europe to provide custody and transfer services for e-money tokens (EMTs), the fiat-referenced stablecoins regulated under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, to its clients across the European Union.

The authorization follows the entity's Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorization received from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under MiCA at the end of June this year. With both authorizations in place, Flowdesk Europe can now support its EU clients across the trading, custody, and transfer of crypto-assets and EMTs, reflecting the firm's long-standing commitment to operating within clear and comprehensive regulatory frameworks for digital assets.

"Our clients increasingly use stablecoins to move value, and they expect high regulatory standards across all of their activity," said Guilhem Chaumont, Co-founder and CEO of Flowdesk. "Adding this authorization to our existing CASP authorization lets us meet that expectation for our EU clients, from execution through to custody and settlement, under one regulated entity. As liquid assets continue to move onchain through stablecoins and other forms of tokenization, institutions need a regulated and compliant counterparty that can support that shift."

With offices globally including Paris, and Dubai, and over 200 employees, Flowdesk is backed by institutions including BlackRock, Cathay Innovation, and Coinbase Ventures, offering 24/7/365 coverage across more than 150 exchanges globally. Now holding Payment Institution authorization from the ACPR, CASP authorization from the AMF under MiCA, and a full Broker-Dealer license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Flowdesk is strengthening its foundations as a partner for institutions, exchanges, and token issuers.

Interviews with Guilhem Chaumont, Co-founder and CEO, are available upon request

About Flowdesk

Flowdesk is a full-service digital asset trading and technology firm specializing in liquidity solutions and OTC trading. With offices globally, Flowdesk combines deep financial and crypto expertise with algorithmic and proprietary trading systems to connect digital assets to global liquidity. Flowdesk's technology is engineered to bring clarity and precision to digital asset and tokenized asset markets.

Learn more at flowdesk.co.

Flowdesk Europe CIB Code: 18098 (delivered by the ACPR)

Flowdesk Europe SAS MiCA registration number A2026-022, registered with the AMF.

This crypto-asset marketing communication has not been reviewed or approved by any competent authority in any Member State of the European Union. The offeror of the crypto-asset is solely responsible for the content of this crypto-asset marketing communication.

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