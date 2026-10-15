Qonto launches Qonto Insights to make the reality of European SMEs more visible

PR Newswire

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2026

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qonto, Europe's leading business finance management solution, today launches Qonto Insights: a free, publicly accessible platform that makes the day-to-day reality of European SMEs more visible through anonymized, aggregated transaction data.

Updated monthly, it provides concrete signals on cash reserves, payment delays, AI adoption and international activity, helping build a clearer understanding of how small businesses are actually doing.

SMEs make up 99% of all European businesses and two-thirds of jobs, yet on-the-ground understanding of their lived experience has been lacking. With a direct line to 750,000+ SME customers across the continent, Qonto is uniquely placed to offer that clarity.

The platform is built on four monthly indexes:

Cash Buffer Index : days of cash buffer held, proportion of SMEs with at least a month's reserves, and how many dip into negative balance.

: days of cash buffer held, proportion of SMEs with at least a month's reserves, and how many dip into negative balance. AI Adoption Index : how many SMEs invest in AI, how much they spend, and how many tools they subscribe to.

: how many SMEs invest in AI, how much they spend, and how many tools they subscribe to. Late Payments Index : how many invoices are paid late, how long businesses wait, and average outstanding value.

: how many invoices are paid late, how long businesses wait, and average outstanding value. International Transactions Index: how many SMEs trade across borders, where, and how much.

All figures pass through rigorous anonymity and aggregation checks; no raw data is ever cited, and no figure can be traced back to an individual customer.

"Qonto is in a fortunate position - we have a direct line to 750,000+ small businesses across eight European markets. Now, with Qonto Insights, we're putting that enviable position to even more good use, shining a light on the situation on the ground for Europe's small businesses." says Alexandre Prot, Co-Founder and CEO at Qonto. "From exposing the rate of late invoice payments to tracking the use of AI or international growth, it's about putting real-time, real-world data behind hunches and hypotheticals, with trends that are updated every month. Qonto Insights gives everyone from journalists to policy-makers a front-row seat to the lived experience of small businesses - the EU's economic backbone - through behavior-based data that's true to life and more timely than ever."

Read the full press release on the Qonto newsroom.

Media contact

pr@qonto.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qonto-launches-qonto-insights-to-make-the-reality-of-european-smes-more-visible-302908803.html