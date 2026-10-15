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PR Newswire
15.10.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Qonto launches Qonto Insights to make the reality of European SMEs more visible

Qonto launches Qonto Insights to make the reality of European SMEs more visible

PR Newswire

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2026

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qonto, Europe's leading business finance management solution, today launches Qonto Insights: a free, publicly accessible platform that makes the day-to-day reality of European SMEs more visible through anonymized, aggregated transaction data.

Updated monthly, it provides concrete signals on cash reserves, payment delays, AI adoption and international activity, helping build a clearer understanding of how small businesses are actually doing.

SMEs make up 99% of all European businesses and two-thirds of jobs, yet on-the-ground understanding of their lived experience has been lacking. With a direct line to 750,000+ SME customers across the continent, Qonto is uniquely placed to offer that clarity.

The platform is built on four monthly indexes:

  • Cash Buffer Index: days of cash buffer held, proportion of SMEs with at least a month's reserves, and how many dip into negative balance.
  • AI Adoption Index: how many SMEs invest in AI, how much they spend, and how many tools they subscribe to.
  • Late Payments Index: how many invoices are paid late, how long businesses wait, and average outstanding value.
  • International Transactions Index: how many SMEs trade across borders, where, and how much.

All figures pass through rigorous anonymity and aggregation checks; no raw data is ever cited, and no figure can be traced back to an individual customer.

"Qonto is in a fortunate position - we have a direct line to 750,000+ small businesses across eight European markets. Now, with Qonto Insights, we're putting that enviable position to even more good use, shining a light on the situation on the ground for Europe's small businesses." says Alexandre Prot, Co-Founder and CEO at Qonto. "From exposing the rate of late invoice payments to tracking the use of AI or international growth, it's about putting real-time, real-world data behind hunches and hypotheticals, with trends that are updated every month. Qonto Insights gives everyone from journalists to policy-makers a front-row seat to the lived experience of small businesses - the EU's economic backbone - through behavior-based data that's true to life and more timely than ever."

Read the full press release on the Qonto newsroom.

Media contact
pr@qonto.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qonto-launches-qonto-insights-to-make-the-reality-of-european-smes-more-visible-302908803.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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