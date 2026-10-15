Resampled historical core at Långträsk returns 4.4 m at 1,305 ppm U3O8, including 1 m at 2,034 ppm U3O8
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: NRDMF) (FSE: 0UL0) ("NordX" or the "Company") has applied for a new 34,459 hectare ("ha") exploration licence to extend its Norr Döttern uranium project in northern Sweden ("Norr Döttern") to the north and south, after radon cup surveys at Norr Döttern and its Flistjärn project ("Flistjärn") confirmed historical targets and outlined new anomalies. The Company has also received assay results for 140 samples of resampled historical core from the Långträsk prospect at Norr Döttern.
Highlights:
- Ground expansion: Application filed for Norr Döttern 102 (34,459 ha), contiguous to the existing Norr Döttern 101 licence to the north and south, covering similar lithology along the known fertile structures of the Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium province.
- High-grade core confirmed: 4.4 metres ("m") at 1,305 ppm U3O8 from 77.3 m in hole LAT84004 (including 1 m at 2,034 ppm U3O8) and 6.2 m at 471 ppm U3O8 from 82.3 m in hole LAT84006 (including 1.6 m at 1,027 ppm U3O8).
- Broad mineralized interval: 53 m at 131 ppm U3O8 from 29 m in hole LAT84011 (individual samples 25 to 301 ppm U3O8); Långträsk remains open in all directions.
- New radon targets: Radon cup surveys at both projects confirmed the historical targets and identified new anomalies, consistent with NordX's July/August 2026 rock chip results (see NordX news release dated September 22, 2026) and indicating structurally controlled mineralization.
Jon Franklin, President and Director of NordX commented, "Rock chips, core relogging, boulder sampling and now radon are all pointing the same way; Norr Döttern has district-scale potential, and historical work tested only part of a larger system. The radon results back up what we found at surface this summer and bring us a step closer to drill testing new targets at both Flistjärn and Norr Döttern. That's why we have moved to extend our ground along the main structures running from known mineralization within the Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium province."
Norr Döttern 102 Licence Application
Norr Döttern 102 (Figure 1) covers 34,459 ha contiguous to Norr Döttern 101 to the north and south, with similar lithology along the same NNE-striking structural trend within the Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium province. It borders the Långträsk mineralization and is adjacent to the historically documented Rävaberget uranium mineralization on the property immediately to the south, held 100% by ASX-listed Basin Energy Ltd. Mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's property.
Figure 1. Map showing the exploration licence application Norr Döttern nr. 102 (hatched area), submitted by NordX, contiguous to the existing Norr Döttern nr. 101 licence in the Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium province. Red diamonds represent known U occurrences (ND1 - Norr Döttern 1, ND2 - Norr Döttern 2, KK - Kikkejaure Västra, LG - Långträsk, LS - Liessetjåkke, V.LS - Västra Liessetjåkke, SR1 - Sör Döttern 1, SR2 - Sör Döttern 2, ST - Störbacken, V.JR - Västra Järntjärnbacken, JR - Järntjärnbacken).
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Långträsk Historical Core: Mineralization confirmed and open
ALS Global assayed 140 samples from three historical Långträsk drillholes (LAT84004, LAT84006 and LAT84011) using the multi-element ME-MS61 method (Table 1). The samples re-tested historically assayed intervals but also covered intervals never previously assayed. Sixty-seven samples returned more than 100 ppm U3O8, up to 2,034 ppm U3O8. Mineralization remains open in all directions (Figure 2). The new assays confirm the historical mineralized intervals but average 24% lower than the historical values (see "Sampling, Analytical Method and Quality Control" below).
Best Intercepts:
- LAT84004: 4.4 m at 1,305 ppm U3O8 (from 77.3 m), including 1 m at 2,034 ppm U3O8 (from 79.3 m)
- LAT84006: 6.2 m at 471 ppm U3O8 (from 82.3 m), including 1.6 m at 1,027 ppm U3O8 (from 82.3 m)
- LAT84004: 3 m at 394 ppm U3O8 (from 63 m)
- LAT84011: 53 m at 131 ppm U3O8 (from 29 m)
Figure 2. Map showing the collars of historical drillholes at Långträsk (all holes were drilled vertically). NordX resampling assay results are shown in white boxes and historical assay figures with no outline. Historical assay results shown have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person and should not be relied upon. The coloured contour map beneath shows the results of the radon cup survey.
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Flistjärn Radon Cup Survey
A total of 175 radon cups were deployed on an approximate 100 x 50 m grid (Figure 3). Anomalous values follow a NW-striking overthrust and younger NE-striking faults, indicating structurally controlled mineralization consistent with mineralization documented in outcrop during NordX's July/August 2026 rock chip program (see NordX news release dated September 22, 2026). Soil at all 175 stations was damp (148) or wet (27), which the radon service provider advises can reduce soil permeability to radon gas, suggesting values should be considered minimums relative to dry conditions.
Figure 3. Map showing the results of the radon cup survey over the main target in the Flistjärn project. In upper-left corner, a detail showing the location of the surveyed area close to the centre of the exploration perimeter.
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Norr Döttern Radon Cup Survey
A total of 192 radon cups were deployed across four prospects (Figure 4) on lines spaced 100 m or 200 m apart, with 50 m station spacing (100 m on the SE line at Norr Döttern 2):
- Långträsk (LG, 2 lines): Historically drilled mineralization confirmed; anomalous radon suggests extensions to the N and SE. The SE anomaly may also be caused and/or amplified by a uranium-rich boulder train in the same area.
- Västra Liessetjåkke (V.LS, 3 lines): Multiple anomalous zones follow parallel NE-striking, most likely structurally controlled trends, consistent with July/August 2026 field results (see NordX news release dated September 22, 2026).
- Norr Döttern 2 (ND2, 3 lines): A significant anomaly W of the known ND2 mineralized trench - suggesting a source for the mineralized episyenite boulders found down-ice to the SE - and a second approximately 600 m SW of the trench on the same line.
- Kikkejaure Västra (KK, 2 lines): Two significant anomalies, one SW of the historically drilled area and one overlapping the historical boulder train, further suggesting the drilled area is not the boulder source. Follow-up should focus up-ice, to the NW and SW of the drilled area.
Soil at all 192 stations was damp (186) or wet (6); as at Flistjärn, values should be considered minimums relative to dry conditions.
Figure 4. Map showing the results of the radon cup orientation survey over four prospects within the Norr Döttern nr. 101 exploration licence.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11951/318996_nordx4.jpg
About the Norr Döttern Project
The Norr Döttern licence in Norrbotten County covers an 8 km NNE-SSW structural corridor explored by the Geological Survey of Sweden ("SGU") and Sveriges Geologiska AB ("SGAB") between 1971 and 1985, when 35 diamond holes were drilled across three historically identified prospect areas. Historical drilling intercepted up to 11.9 m grading 0.1% U3O8 from 18.6 m downhole at Långträsk, open in all directions, and 4 m at 0.19% U3O8 from 66 m downhole at Norr Döttern 1. The central prospects include the Norr Döttern 2 historical trench, where NordX grab samples returned up to 6.95% U3O8, and a nearby higher-grade boulder train of unidentified source; neither has been drilled. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property. Mineralization is considered to be albitite-type, related to Na-metasomatism along structures. A Qualified Person has not independently verified these historical results; the Company is unaware of the analytical facility that produced them or of any quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") measures implemented by the companies that completed this work, and these results should not be relied upon.
About the Flistjärn Project
Flistjärn is an approved exploration licence in Jämtland County, Sweden, along a 20 km uranium-anomalous corridor in the Olden tectonic window. Mineralization is considered to be granite-related and structurally controlled. SGU (1976-1985) and Mawson Resources (2005-2011) mapped the corridor, but its documented uranium occurrences and anomalies have never been drilled.
Sampling, Analytical Method and Quality Control
Remote Exploration Services (Pty) Ltd ("RES") carried out a RadonX survey to NordX's design. The method relies on radon (222Rn), a gaseous uranium-decay product, migrating to surface through permeable cover via porosity and/or structures (faults and fractures). Measuring gamma emission from radon's daughter products bismuth (214Bi) and lead (214Pb) excludes thoron (220Rn) derived from thorium in the bedrock. Plastic cups containing active charcoal were buried at 30-40 cm depth for 10 days, and the charcoal cartridges were measured with a portable RadonX unit (a gamma scintillometer in a custom lead shield to reduce background radiation) using a 2-minute counting period. RES quality control included a humidity- and radon-free cartridge-loading environment at all times, consistent charcoal weights, weighing of loaded cartridges, and regular in-sequence analysis of unexposed control cartridges to establish average background counts, which were subtracted from field measurements. Counts per second were converted to Radon Value (RnV) and transformed to its natural logarithm (LnRnV) for visualisation. Anomalous values were defined as 0.5 standard deviations above the mean: LnRnV >= 4.645 at Flistjärn and >= 7.975 at Norr Döttern. On retrieval, moisture was recorded in 116 of the 367 cups deployed (4 at Norr Döttern, 112 at Flistjärn), which may have impeded radon adsorption by the charcoal; this is separate from the station soil moisture reported above.
Historical Långträsk core was marked for cutting by NordX personnel at the SGU core archive in Malå, Sweden, and transported under chain-of-custody protocols to ALS Global in Piteå, Sweden, an internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory. Samples were dried, crushed and pulverised to industry-standard specifications before multi-element analysis by ME-MS61.
Twelve NordX sample intervals correspond directly to intervals assayed by SGAB in 1984. The two datasets correlate strongly (Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.94), confirming the presence and relative tenor of uranium mineralization at the same depths, including the highest-grade interval in LAT84004 (79.3 m to 80.3 m), which returned 2,034 ppm U3O8 against a historical equivalent of 2,699 ppm U3O8. The new assays are, however, systematically lower, averaging 24% below historical values (Figure 5), with mean and median absolute differences of 27% and 26% across the twelve pairs. Eleven of twelve pairs fall within 40% of the historical value and seven within 30%. The exception, LAT84006 from 85.5 m to 88.5 m, returned 24% of the historical value; excluding it, the mean absolute difference across the remaining eleven pairs is 23%. The Company attributes these differences to the different analytical methods (whole-rock analysis by SGAB in 1984 versus four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish at ALS in 2026), to the 2026 samples being cut from core remaining after the original 1984 sampling rather than the same material, and to the heterogeneous, fracture-controlled nature of the mineralization. The historical assays have not been verified by a Qualified Person and should not be relied upon; where the datasets differ, the 2026 ALS results are considered valid. The remaining NordX samples cover intervals not assayed in 1984, including the entire 29 m to 82 m interval in LAT84011.
Figure 5. Graphic showing the strong correlation between the historical assay results and the recent assay results from ALS Global.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11951/318996_b4bd3bd5d4aec94a_006full.jpg
Control samples made up 12.5% of assays, in line with industry QA/QC protocols: 6 quarter-core duplicates, 1 reject duplicate (where only quarter core was available), 6 blanks, 6 medium-grade pulp certified reference material ("CRM") and 1 high-grade pulp CRM, the CRMs being sourced from sandstone-hosted uranium mineralization interbedded with greywackes, siltstones or mudstones. All duplicates agreed well, within 0.4% to 13.2%; all blanks showed no significant contamination (0.1 to 0.6 ppm U); six CRMs fell within 2SD (2 x standard deviation) and one fell slightly below -2SD but well within 3SD.
U3O8 values are converted from laboratory-reported elemental uranium (U) using U3O8 = U × 1.17924. All intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are not yet known, as no structural measurements of the historical core were available.
Table 1. ALS Global assay results for the Långträsk historical core.
|Drillhole ID
|Sample ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|U3O8 (ppm)
|LAT84004
|LAT0726001
|10.8
|12.3
|1.5
|79
|LAT84004
|LAT0726002
|13.3
|14.8
|1.5
|144
|LAT84004
|LAT0726004
|14.8
|16
|1.2
|75
|LAT84004
|LAT0726005
|16
|18
|2
|55
|LAT84004
|LAT0726006
|18
|20
|2
|72
|LAT84004
|LAT0726007
|20
|22
|2
|64
|LAT84004
|LAT0726008
|22
|24
|2
|79
|LAT84004
|LAT0726009
|24
|25
|1
|51
|LAT84004
|LAT0726010
|25
|26
|1
|103
|LAT84004
|LAT0726012
|32.5
|33.5
|1
|95
|LAT84004
|LAT0726013
|33.5
|35.5
|2
|12
|LAT84004
|LAT0726014
|35.5
|36.5
|1
|26
|LAT84004
|LAT0726015
|38
|39
|1
|41
|LAT84004
|LAT0726016
|39
|41
|2
|12
|LAT84004
|LAT0726017
|41
|43
|2
|11
|LAT84004
|LAT0726018
|43
|45
|2
|9
|LAT84004
|LAT0726020
|45
|47
|2
|7
|LAT84004
|LAT0726021
|59.4
|61.5
|2.1
|44
|LAT84004
|LAT0726022
|63
|64
|1
|282
|LAT84004
|LAT0726023
|64
|65
|1
|526
|LAT84004
|LAT0726024
|65
|66
|1
|374
|LAT84004
|LAT0726025
|66
|67.5
|1.5
|92
|LAT84004
|LAT0726026
|67.5
|69
|1.5
|121
|LAT84004
|LAT0726028
|69
|70
|1
|174
|LAT84004
|LAT0726029
|70
|71
|1
|87
|LAT84004
|LAT0726030
|71
|73
|2
|75
|LAT84004
|LAT0726031
|73
|75
|2
|74
|LAT84004
|LAT0726032
|75
|76.3
|1.3
|134
|LAT84004
|LAT0726033
|76.3
|77.3
|1
|144
|LAT84004
|LAT0726034
|77.3
|78.3
|1
|1050
|LAT84004
|LAT0726036
|78.3
|79.3
|1
|1910
|LAT84004
|LAT0726037
|79.3
|80.3
|1
|2034
|LAT84004
|LAT0726038
|80.3
|81.7
|1.4
|535
|LAT84004
|LAT0726039
|81.7
|82.5
|0.8
|108
|LAT84004
|LAT0726040
|82.5
|84
|1.5
|70
|LAT84004
|LAT0726041
|84
|85.5
|1.5
|42
|LAT84004
|LAT0726042
|85.5
|87
|1.5
|29
|LAT84004
|LAT0726044
|87
|88
|1
|38
|LAT84004
|LAT0726045
|88
|89.5
|1.5
|104
|LAT84004
|LAT0726046
|89.5
|91
|1.5
|123
|LAT84004
|LAT0726047
|91
|92
|1
|337
|LAT84004
|LAT0726048
|92
|93
|1
|393
|LAT84004
|LAT0726049
|93
|94.5
|1.5
|235
|LAT84004
|LAT0726050
|98.5
|99.5
|1
|156
|LAT84004
|LAT0726052
|99.5
|100.5
|1
|250
|LAT84004
|LAT0726053
|100.5
|102.3
|1.8
|393
|LAT84004
|LAT0726054
|102.3
|104
|1.7
|16
|LAT84004
|LAT0726055
|104
|106
|2
|51
|LAT84004
|LAT0726056
|106
|108.1
|2.1
|14
|LAT84004
|LAT0726057
|108.1
|109.1
|1
|9
|LAT84004
|LAT0726058
|114.1
|115.1
|1
|76
|LAT84004
|LAT0726060
|115.1
|117.2
|2.1
|22
|LAT84004
|LAT0726061
|117.2
|118.7
|1.5
|14
|LAT84004
|LAT0726062
|118.7
|119.7
|1
|53
|LAT84004
|LAT0726063
|119.7
|120.7
|1
|37
|LAT84006
|LAT0726064
|78
|80.5
|2.5
|128
|LAT84006
|LAT0726065
|80.5
|82.3
|1.8
|98
|LAT84006
|LAT0726066
|82.3
|83.9
|1.6
|1,027
|LAT84006
|LAT0726068
|83.9
|85.5
|1.6
|316
|LAT84006
|LAT0726069
|85.5
|87
|1.5
|120
|LAT84006
|LAT0726070
|87
|88.5
|1.5
|393
|LAT84006
|LAT0726071
|88.5
|89.5
|1
|66
|LAT84006
|LAT0726072
|89.5
|90.5
|1
|42
|LAT84006
|LAT0726073
|90.5
|91.5
|1
|43
|LAT84006
|LAT0726074
|91.5
|92.5
|1
|54
|LAT84006
|LAT0726076
|92.5
|93.5
|1
|40
|LAT84006
|LAT0726077
|93.5
|94.5
|1
|53
|LAT84006
|LAT0726078
|94.5
|95.5
|1
|18
|LAT84006
|LAT0726079
|95.5
|96.5
|1
|59
|LAT84006
|LAT0726080
|96.5
|97.5
|1
|39
|LAT84006
|LAT0726081
|97.5
|99
|1.5
|40
|LAT84006
|LAT0726082
|99
|100.5
|1.5
|36
|LAT84006
|LAT0726084
|100.5
|102
|1.5
|25
|LAT84011
|LAT0726085
|9.1
|10.2
|1.1
|162
|LAT84011
|LAT0726086
|10.2
|11.2
|1
|198
|LAT84011
|LAT0726087
|11.2
|12.2
|1
|250
|LAT84011
|LAT0726088
|12.2
|13.2
|1
|200
|LAT84011
|LAT0726089
|13.2
|14.2
|1
|169
|LAT84011
|LAT0726090
|19.7
|20.5
|0.8
|45
|LAT84011
|LAT0726092
|20.5
|21.5
|1
|34
|LAT84011
|LAT0726093
|21.5
|23
|1.5
|38
|LAT84011
|LAT0726094
|23
|24.5
|1.5
|77
|LAT84011
|LAT0726095
|24.5
|26
|1.5
|67
|LAT84011
|LAT0726096
|26
|27.5
|1.5
|20
|LAT84011
|LAT0726097
|27.5
|29
|1.5
|28
|LAT84011
|LAT0726098
|29
|30
|1
|174
|LAT84011
|LAT0726100
|30
|31
|1
|36
|LAT84011
|LAT0726101
|31
|32
|1
|157
|LAT84011
|LAT0726102
|32
|33
|1
|117
|LAT84011
|LAT0726103
|33
|34
|1
|171
|LAT84011
|LAT0726104
|34
|35
|1
|136
|LAT84011
|LAT0726105
|35
|36
|1
|98
|LAT84011
|LAT0726106
|36
|37
|1
|117
|LAT84011
|LAT0726108
|37
|38
|1
|129
|LAT84011
|LAT0726109
|38
|39
|1
|45
|LAT84011
|LAT0726110
|39
|40
|1
|55
|LAT84011
|LAT0726111
|40
|41
|1
|60
|LAT84011
|LAT0726112
|41
|42
|1
|57
|LAT84011
|LAT0726113
|42
|44
|2
|25
|LAT84011
|LAT0726114
|44
|45
|1
|52
|LAT84011
|LAT0726116
|45
|46
|1
|159
|LAT84011
|LAT0726117
|46
|47
|1
|218
|LAT84011
|LAT0726118
|47
|48
|1
|232
|LAT84011
|LAT0726119
|48
|49
|1
|172
|LAT84011
|LAT0726120
|49
|50
|1
|63
|LAT84011
|LAT0726121
|50
|51
|1
|129
|LAT84011
|LAT0726122
|51
|52
|1
|150
|LAT84011
|LAT0726124
|52
|52.85
|0.85
|116
|LAT84011
|LAT0726125
|52.85
|53.9
|1.05
|42
|LAT84011
|LAT0726126
|53.9
|55
|1.1
|118
|LAT84011
|LAT0726127
|55
|56
|1
|140
|LAT84011
|LAT0726128
|56
|57
|1
|206
|LAT84011
|LAT0726129
|57
|58
|1
|179
|LAT84011
|LAT0726130
|58
|59
|1
|246
|LAT84011
|LAT0726132
|59
|60
|1
|204
|LAT84011
|LAT0726133
|60
|61
|1
|56
|LAT84011
|LAT0726134
|61
|62
|1
|106
|LAT84011
|LAT0726135
|62
|63
|1
|137
|LAT84011
|LAT0726136
|63
|64
|1
|61
|LAT84011
|LAT0726137
|64
|65
|1
|55
|LAT84011
|LAT0726138
|65
|66
|1
|74
|LAT84011
|LAT0726140
|66
|67
|1
|230
|LAT84011
|LAT0726141
|67
|68
|1
|221
|LAT84011
|LAT0726142
|68
|69
|1
|301
|LAT84011
|LAT0726143
|69
|70
|1
|212
|LAT84011
|LAT0726144
|70
|71
|1
|54
|LAT84011
|LAT0726145
|71
|72
|1
|67
|LAT84011
|LAT0726146
|72
|73
|1
|85
|LAT84011
|LAT0726148
|73
|74
|1
|146
|LAT84011
|LAT0726149
|74
|75
|1
|151
|LAT84011
|LAT0726150
|75
|76
|1
|177
|LAT84011
|LAT0726151
|76
|77
|1
|162
|LAT84011
|LAT0726152
|77
|78
|1
|135
|LAT84011
|LAT0726153
|78
|79
|1
|173
|LAT84011
|LAT0726154
|79
|80
|1
|129
|LAT84011
|LAT0726156
|80
|81
|1
|183
|LAT84011
|LAT0726157
|81
|82
|1
|180
|LAT84011
|LAT0726158
|84
|85
|1
|46
|LAT84011
|LAT0726159
|85
|86
|1
|86
|LAT84011
|LAT0726160
|86
|87
|1
|59
Qualified Person
The Company's Qualified Person ("QP") is Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo (Ontario), Principal Geologist at Nebu Consulting, LLC, an independent US-based mineral exploration consulting firm. Mr. Howard is independent of NordX and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Company's technical team reviewed for Mr. Howard its sampling procedure, QA/QC protocol and results for the historical Långträsk core, and the RadonX survey data and methodology provided by RES and presented him with the ALS Global analytical data for comparison with the results reported in this news release. Mr. Howard approves the technical contents of this news release; however, he has not verified the historical drilling and assay results referenced herein, which are historical in nature and should not be relied upon.
About NordX Metals Corp.
NordX is an exploration and development company advancing uranium, lithium, and rare earth projects in politically stable jurisdictions with the infrastructure to support rapid, cost-effective exploration, development, and production.
The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf of NordX Metals Corp.
"Andrew Bowering"
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-428-6128
Email: ir@nordxmetals.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the grant, timing, scope and terms of the Norr Döttern 102 exploration licence application; the Company's interpretation of the radon cup orientation survey results at Flistjärn and Norr Döttern, including the inference of structural control of mineralization and of bedrock sources for mineralized boulder trains; the district-scale potential of Norr Döttern; the Company's interpretation of historical drilling and geochemical data at Norr Döttern and Flistjärn; the Company's expectations regarding the significance of the historical core assay results disclosed in this news release and the potential for the Långträsk mineralization to remain open in all directions; and the timing, scope and results of the Company's current and future exploration and drilling programs at Norr Döttern and Flistjärn, including its plans to advance the radon and surface anomalies disclosed in this news release to drill-ready targets. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Norr Döttern 102 exploration licence application is not granted, is granted on different terms, or is subsequently challenged; the risk that radon anomalies do not reflect underlying uranium mineralization, and that soil moisture, overburden thickness and permeability may materially affect radon measurements; the risk that historical drill and assay results, which have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person, are inaccurate or cannot be reproduced; the risk that boulder (float) samples may not be sourced from or proximal to a bedrock source and that drilling may not locate in-situ mineralization; permit title, transfer, validity and renewal risk; changes in Swedish government policy or legislation relating to uranium exploration and mining; survey and drilling timing and results; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.
Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318996