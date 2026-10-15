Resampled historical core at Långträsk returns 4.4 m at 1,305 ppm U3O8, including 1 m at 2,034 ppm U3O8

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: NRDMF) (FSE: 0UL0) ("NordX" or the "Company") has applied for a new 34,459 hectare ("ha") exploration licence to extend its Norr Döttern uranium project in northern Sweden ("Norr Döttern") to the north and south, after radon cup surveys at Norr Döttern and its Flistjärn project ("Flistjärn") confirmed historical targets and outlined new anomalies. The Company has also received assay results for 140 samples of resampled historical core from the Långträsk prospect at Norr Döttern.

Highlights:

Ground expansion: Application filed for Norr Döttern 102 (34,459 ha), contiguous to the existing Norr Döttern 101 licence to the north and south, covering similar lithology along the known fertile structures of the Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium province.

Application filed for Norr Döttern 102 (34,459 ha), contiguous to the existing Norr Döttern 101 licence to the north and south, covering similar lithology along the known fertile structures of the Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium province. High-grade core confirmed: 4.4 metres ("m") at 1,305 ppm U 3 O 8 from 77.3 m in hole LAT84004 (including 1 m at 2,034 ppm U 3 O 8 ) and 6.2 m at 471 ppm U 3 O 8 from 82.3 m in hole LAT84006 (including 1.6 m at 1,027 ppm U 3 O 8 ).

4.4 metres ("m") at 1,305 ppm U O from 77.3 m in hole LAT84004 (including 1 m at 2,034 ppm U O ) and 6.2 m at 471 ppm U O from 82.3 m in hole LAT84006 (including 1.6 m at 1,027 ppm U O ). Broad mineralized interval: 53 m at 131 ppm U 3 O 8 from 29 m in hole LAT84011 (individual samples 25 to 301 ppm U 3 O 8 ); Långträsk remains open in all directions.

53 m at 131 ppm U O from 29 m in hole LAT84011 (individual samples 25 to 301 ppm U O ); Långträsk remains open in all directions. New radon targets: Radon cup surveys at both projects confirmed the historical targets and identified new anomalies, consistent with NordX's July/August 2026 rock chip results (see NordX news release dated September 22, 2026) and indicating structurally controlled mineralization.

Jon Franklin, President and Director of NordX commented, "Rock chips, core relogging, boulder sampling and now radon are all pointing the same way; Norr Döttern has district-scale potential, and historical work tested only part of a larger system. The radon results back up what we found at surface this summer and bring us a step closer to drill testing new targets at both Flistjärn and Norr Döttern. That's why we have moved to extend our ground along the main structures running from known mineralization within the Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium province."

Norr Döttern 102 Licence Application

Norr Döttern 102 (Figure 1) covers 34,459 ha contiguous to Norr Döttern 101 to the north and south, with similar lithology along the same NNE-striking structural trend within the Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium province. It borders the Långträsk mineralization and is adjacent to the historically documented Rävaberget uranium mineralization on the property immediately to the south, held 100% by ASX-listed Basin Energy Ltd. Mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's property.

Figure 1. Map showing the exploration licence application Norr Döttern nr. 102 (hatched area), submitted by NordX, contiguous to the existing Norr Döttern nr. 101 licence in the Arvidsjaur-Arjeplog uranium province. Red diamonds represent known U occurrences (ND1 - Norr Döttern 1, ND2 - Norr Döttern 2, KK - Kikkejaure Västra, LG - Långträsk, LS - Liessetjåkke, V.LS - Västra Liessetjåkke, SR1 - Sör Döttern 1, SR2 - Sör Döttern 2, ST - Störbacken, V.JR - Västra Järntjärnbacken, JR - Järntjärnbacken).

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Långträsk Historical Core: Mineralization confirmed and open

ALS Global assayed 140 samples from three historical Långträsk drillholes (LAT84004, LAT84006 and LAT84011) using the multi-element ME-MS61 method (Table 1). The samples re-tested historically assayed intervals but also covered intervals never previously assayed. Sixty-seven samples returned more than 100 ppm U 3 O 8 , up to 2,034 ppm U 3 O 8 . Mineralization remains open in all directions (Figure 2). The new assays confirm the historical mineralized intervals but average 24% lower than the historical values (see "Sampling, Analytical Method and Quality Control" below).

Best Intercepts:

LAT84004: 4.4 m at 1,305 ppm U 3 O 8 (from 77.3 m) , including 1 m at 2,034 ppm U 3 O 8 (from 79.3 m)

LAT84006: 6.2 m at 471 ppm U 3 O 8 (from 82.3 m), including 1.6 m at 1,027 ppm U 3 O 8 (from 82.3 m)

LAT84004: 3 m at 394 ppm U 3 O 8 (from 63 m)

LAT84011: 53 m at 131 ppm U 3 O 8 (from 29 m)

Figure 2. Map showing the collars of historical drillholes at Långträsk (all holes were drilled vertically). NordX resampling assay results are shown in white boxes and historical assay figures with no outline. Historical assay results shown have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person and should not be relied upon. The coloured contour map beneath shows the results of the radon cup survey.

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Flistjärn Radon Cup Survey

A total of 175 radon cups were deployed on an approximate 100 x 50 m grid (Figure 3). Anomalous values follow a NW-striking overthrust and younger NE-striking faults, indicating structurally controlled mineralization consistent with mineralization documented in outcrop during NordX's July/August 2026 rock chip program (see NordX news release dated September 22, 2026). Soil at all 175 stations was damp (148) or wet (27), which the radon service provider advises can reduce soil permeability to radon gas, suggesting values should be considered minimums relative to dry conditions.

Figure 3. Map showing the results of the radon cup survey over the main target in the Flistjärn project. In upper-left corner, a detail showing the location of the surveyed area close to the centre of the exploration perimeter.

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Norr Döttern Radon Cup Survey

A total of 192 radon cups were deployed across four prospects (Figure 4) on lines spaced 100 m or 200 m apart, with 50 m station spacing (100 m on the SE line at Norr Döttern 2):

Långträsk (LG, 2 lines): Historically drilled mineralization confirmed; anomalous radon suggests extensions to the N and SE. The SE anomaly may also be caused and/or amplified by a uranium-rich boulder train in the same area.

Historically drilled mineralization confirmed; anomalous radon suggests extensions to the N and SE. The SE anomaly may also be caused and/or amplified by a uranium-rich boulder train in the same area. Västra Liessetjåkke (V.LS, 3 lines): Multiple anomalous zones follow parallel NE-striking, most likely structurally controlled trends, consistent with July/August 2026 field results (see NordX news release dated September 22, 2026).

Multiple anomalous zones follow parallel NE-striking, most likely structurally controlled trends, consistent with July/August 2026 field results (see NordX news release dated September 22, 2026). Norr Döttern 2 (ND2, 3 lines): A significant anomaly W of the known ND2 mineralized trench - suggesting a source for the mineralized episyenite boulders found down-ice to the SE - and a second approximately 600 m SW of the trench on the same line.

A significant anomaly W of the known ND2 mineralized trench - suggesting a source for the mineralized episyenite boulders found down-ice to the SE - and a second approximately 600 m SW of the trench on the same line. Kikkejaure Västra (KK, 2 lines): Two significant anomalies, one SW of the historically drilled area and one overlapping the historical boulder train, further suggesting the drilled area is not the boulder source. Follow-up should focus up-ice, to the NW and SW of the drilled area.

Soil at all 192 stations was damp (186) or wet (6); as at Flistjärn, values should be considered minimums relative to dry conditions.

Figure 4. Map showing the results of the radon cup orientation survey over four prospects within the Norr Döttern nr. 101 exploration licence.

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About the Norr Döttern Project

The Norr Döttern licence in Norrbotten County covers an 8 km NNE-SSW structural corridor explored by the Geological Survey of Sweden ("SGU") and Sveriges Geologiska AB ("SGAB") between 1971 and 1985, when 35 diamond holes were drilled across three historically identified prospect areas. Historical drilling intercepted up to 11.9 m grading 0.1% U 3 O 8 from 18.6 m downhole at Långträsk, open in all directions, and 4 m at 0.19% U 3 O 8 from 66 m downhole at Norr Döttern 1. The central prospects include the Norr Döttern 2 historical trench, where NordX grab samples returned up to 6.95% U 3 O 8 , and a nearby higher-grade boulder train of unidentified source; neither has been drilled. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property. Mineralization is considered to be albitite-type, related to Na-metasomatism along structures. A Qualified Person has not independently verified these historical results; the Company is unaware of the analytical facility that produced them or of any quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") measures implemented by the companies that completed this work, and these results should not be relied upon.

About the Flistjärn Project

Flistjärn is an approved exploration licence in Jämtland County, Sweden, along a 20 km uranium-anomalous corridor in the Olden tectonic window. Mineralization is considered to be granite-related and structurally controlled. SGU (1976-1985) and Mawson Resources (2005-2011) mapped the corridor, but its documented uranium occurrences and anomalies have never been drilled.

Sampling, Analytical Method and Quality Control

Remote Exploration Services (Pty) Ltd ("RES") carried out a RadonX survey to NordX's design. The method relies on radon (222Rn), a gaseous uranium-decay product, migrating to surface through permeable cover via porosity and/or structures (faults and fractures). Measuring gamma emission from radon's daughter products bismuth (214Bi) and lead (214Pb) excludes thoron (220Rn) derived from thorium in the bedrock. Plastic cups containing active charcoal were buried at 30-40 cm depth for 10 days, and the charcoal cartridges were measured with a portable RadonX unit (a gamma scintillometer in a custom lead shield to reduce background radiation) using a 2-minute counting period. RES quality control included a humidity- and radon-free cartridge-loading environment at all times, consistent charcoal weights, weighing of loaded cartridges, and regular in-sequence analysis of unexposed control cartridges to establish average background counts, which were subtracted from field measurements. Counts per second were converted to Radon Value (RnV) and transformed to its natural logarithm (LnRnV) for visualisation. Anomalous values were defined as 0.5 standard deviations above the mean: LnRnV >= 4.645 at Flistjärn and >= 7.975 at Norr Döttern. On retrieval, moisture was recorded in 116 of the 367 cups deployed (4 at Norr Döttern, 112 at Flistjärn), which may have impeded radon adsorption by the charcoal; this is separate from the station soil moisture reported above.

Historical Långträsk core was marked for cutting by NordX personnel at the SGU core archive in Malå, Sweden, and transported under chain-of-custody protocols to ALS Global in Piteå, Sweden, an internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory. Samples were dried, crushed and pulverised to industry-standard specifications before multi-element analysis by ME-MS61.

Twelve NordX sample intervals correspond directly to intervals assayed by SGAB in 1984. The two datasets correlate strongly (Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.94), confirming the presence and relative tenor of uranium mineralization at the same depths, including the highest-grade interval in LAT84004 (79.3 m to 80.3 m), which returned 2,034 ppm U 3 O 8 against a historical equivalent of 2,699 ppm U 3 O 8 . The new assays are, however, systematically lower, averaging 24% below historical values (Figure 5), with mean and median absolute differences of 27% and 26% across the twelve pairs. Eleven of twelve pairs fall within 40% of the historical value and seven within 30%. The exception, LAT84006 from 85.5 m to 88.5 m, returned 24% of the historical value; excluding it, the mean absolute difference across the remaining eleven pairs is 23%. The Company attributes these differences to the different analytical methods (whole-rock analysis by SGAB in 1984 versus four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish at ALS in 2026), to the 2026 samples being cut from core remaining after the original 1984 sampling rather than the same material, and to the heterogeneous, fracture-controlled nature of the mineralization. The historical assays have not been verified by a Qualified Person and should not be relied upon; where the datasets differ, the 2026 ALS results are considered valid. The remaining NordX samples cover intervals not assayed in 1984, including the entire 29 m to 82 m interval in LAT84011.

Figure 5. Graphic showing the strong correlation between the historical assay results and the recent assay results from ALS Global.

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Control samples made up 12.5% of assays, in line with industry QA/QC protocols: 6 quarter-core duplicates, 1 reject duplicate (where only quarter core was available), 6 blanks, 6 medium-grade pulp certified reference material ("CRM") and 1 high-grade pulp CRM, the CRMs being sourced from sandstone-hosted uranium mineralization interbedded with greywackes, siltstones or mudstones. All duplicates agreed well, within 0.4% to 13.2%; all blanks showed no significant contamination (0.1 to 0.6 ppm U); six CRMs fell within 2SD (2 x standard deviation) and one fell slightly below -2SD but well within 3SD.

U 3 O 8 values are converted from laboratory-reported elemental uranium (U) using U 3 O 8 = U × 1.17924. All intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are not yet known, as no structural measurements of the historical core were available.

Table 1. ALS Global assay results for the Långträsk historical core.

Drillhole ID Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) U 3 O 8 (ppm) LAT84004 LAT0726001 10.8 12.3 1.5 79 LAT84004 LAT0726002 13.3 14.8 1.5 144 LAT84004 LAT0726004 14.8 16 1.2 75 LAT84004 LAT0726005 16 18 2 55 LAT84004 LAT0726006 18 20 2 72 LAT84004 LAT0726007 20 22 2 64 LAT84004 LAT0726008 22 24 2 79 LAT84004 LAT0726009 24 25 1 51 LAT84004 LAT0726010 25 26 1 103 LAT84004 LAT0726012 32.5 33.5 1 95 LAT84004 LAT0726013 33.5 35.5 2 12 LAT84004 LAT0726014 35.5 36.5 1 26 LAT84004 LAT0726015 38 39 1 41 LAT84004 LAT0726016 39 41 2 12 LAT84004 LAT0726017 41 43 2 11 LAT84004 LAT0726018 43 45 2 9 LAT84004 LAT0726020 45 47 2 7 LAT84004 LAT0726021 59.4 61.5 2.1 44 LAT84004 LAT0726022 63 64 1 282 LAT84004 LAT0726023 64 65 1 526 LAT84004 LAT0726024 65 66 1 374 LAT84004 LAT0726025 66 67.5 1.5 92 LAT84004 LAT0726026 67.5 69 1.5 121 LAT84004 LAT0726028 69 70 1 174 LAT84004 LAT0726029 70 71 1 87 LAT84004 LAT0726030 71 73 2 75 LAT84004 LAT0726031 73 75 2 74 LAT84004 LAT0726032 75 76.3 1.3 134 LAT84004 LAT0726033 76.3 77.3 1 144 LAT84004 LAT0726034 77.3 78.3 1 1050 LAT84004 LAT0726036 78.3 79.3 1 1910 LAT84004 LAT0726037 79.3 80.3 1 2034 LAT84004 LAT0726038 80.3 81.7 1.4 535 LAT84004 LAT0726039 81.7 82.5 0.8 108 LAT84004 LAT0726040 82.5 84 1.5 70 LAT84004 LAT0726041 84 85.5 1.5 42 LAT84004 LAT0726042 85.5 87 1.5 29 LAT84004 LAT0726044 87 88 1 38 LAT84004 LAT0726045 88 89.5 1.5 104 LAT84004 LAT0726046 89.5 91 1.5 123 LAT84004 LAT0726047 91 92 1 337 LAT84004 LAT0726048 92 93 1 393 LAT84004 LAT0726049 93 94.5 1.5 235 LAT84004 LAT0726050 98.5 99.5 1 156 LAT84004 LAT0726052 99.5 100.5 1 250 LAT84004 LAT0726053 100.5 102.3 1.8 393 LAT84004 LAT0726054 102.3 104 1.7 16 LAT84004 LAT0726055 104 106 2 51 LAT84004 LAT0726056 106 108.1 2.1 14 LAT84004 LAT0726057 108.1 109.1 1 9 LAT84004 LAT0726058 114.1 115.1 1 76 LAT84004 LAT0726060 115.1 117.2 2.1 22 LAT84004 LAT0726061 117.2 118.7 1.5 14 LAT84004 LAT0726062 118.7 119.7 1 53 LAT84004 LAT0726063 119.7 120.7 1 37 LAT84006 LAT0726064 78 80.5 2.5 128 LAT84006 LAT0726065 80.5 82.3 1.8 98 LAT84006 LAT0726066 82.3 83.9 1.6 1,027 LAT84006 LAT0726068 83.9 85.5 1.6 316 LAT84006 LAT0726069 85.5 87 1.5 120 LAT84006 LAT0726070 87 88.5 1.5 393 LAT84006 LAT0726071 88.5 89.5 1 66 LAT84006 LAT0726072 89.5 90.5 1 42 LAT84006 LAT0726073 90.5 91.5 1 43 LAT84006 LAT0726074 91.5 92.5 1 54 LAT84006 LAT0726076 92.5 93.5 1 40 LAT84006 LAT0726077 93.5 94.5 1 53 LAT84006 LAT0726078 94.5 95.5 1 18 LAT84006 LAT0726079 95.5 96.5 1 59 LAT84006 LAT0726080 96.5 97.5 1 39 LAT84006 LAT0726081 97.5 99 1.5 40 LAT84006 LAT0726082 99 100.5 1.5 36 LAT84006 LAT0726084 100.5 102 1.5 25 LAT84011 LAT0726085 9.1 10.2 1.1 162 LAT84011 LAT0726086 10.2 11.2 1 198 LAT84011 LAT0726087 11.2 12.2 1 250 LAT84011 LAT0726088 12.2 13.2 1 200 LAT84011 LAT0726089 13.2 14.2 1 169 LAT84011 LAT0726090 19.7 20.5 0.8 45 LAT84011 LAT0726092 20.5 21.5 1 34 LAT84011 LAT0726093 21.5 23 1.5 38 LAT84011 LAT0726094 23 24.5 1.5 77 LAT84011 LAT0726095 24.5 26 1.5 67 LAT84011 LAT0726096 26 27.5 1.5 20 LAT84011 LAT0726097 27.5 29 1.5 28 LAT84011 LAT0726098 29 30 1 174 LAT84011 LAT0726100 30 31 1 36 LAT84011 LAT0726101 31 32 1 157 LAT84011 LAT0726102 32 33 1 117 LAT84011 LAT0726103 33 34 1 171 LAT84011 LAT0726104 34 35 1 136 LAT84011 LAT0726105 35 36 1 98 LAT84011 LAT0726106 36 37 1 117 LAT84011 LAT0726108 37 38 1 129 LAT84011 LAT0726109 38 39 1 45 LAT84011 LAT0726110 39 40 1 55 LAT84011 LAT0726111 40 41 1 60 LAT84011 LAT0726112 41 42 1 57 LAT84011 LAT0726113 42 44 2 25 LAT84011 LAT0726114 44 45 1 52 LAT84011 LAT0726116 45 46 1 159 LAT84011 LAT0726117 46 47 1 218 LAT84011 LAT0726118 47 48 1 232 LAT84011 LAT0726119 48 49 1 172 LAT84011 LAT0726120 49 50 1 63 LAT84011 LAT0726121 50 51 1 129 LAT84011 LAT0726122 51 52 1 150 LAT84011 LAT0726124 52 52.85 0.85 116 LAT84011 LAT0726125 52.85 53.9 1.05 42 LAT84011 LAT0726126 53.9 55 1.1 118 LAT84011 LAT0726127 55 56 1 140 LAT84011 LAT0726128 56 57 1 206 LAT84011 LAT0726129 57 58 1 179 LAT84011 LAT0726130 58 59 1 246 LAT84011 LAT0726132 59 60 1 204 LAT84011 LAT0726133 60 61 1 56 LAT84011 LAT0726134 61 62 1 106 LAT84011 LAT0726135 62 63 1 137 LAT84011 LAT0726136 63 64 1 61 LAT84011 LAT0726137 64 65 1 55 LAT84011 LAT0726138 65 66 1 74 LAT84011 LAT0726140 66 67 1 230 LAT84011 LAT0726141 67 68 1 221 LAT84011 LAT0726142 68 69 1 301 LAT84011 LAT0726143 69 70 1 212 LAT84011 LAT0726144 70 71 1 54 LAT84011 LAT0726145 71 72 1 67 LAT84011 LAT0726146 72 73 1 85 LAT84011 LAT0726148 73 74 1 146 LAT84011 LAT0726149 74 75 1 151 LAT84011 LAT0726150 75 76 1 177 LAT84011 LAT0726151 76 77 1 162 LAT84011 LAT0726152 77 78 1 135 LAT84011 LAT0726153 78 79 1 173 LAT84011 LAT0726154 79 80 1 129 LAT84011 LAT0726156 80 81 1 183 LAT84011 LAT0726157 81 82 1 180 LAT84011 LAT0726158 84 85 1 46 LAT84011 LAT0726159 85 86 1 86 LAT84011 LAT0726160 86 87 1 59

Qualified Person

The Company's Qualified Person ("QP") is Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo (Ontario), Principal Geologist at Nebu Consulting, LLC, an independent US-based mineral exploration consulting firm. Mr. Howard is independent of NordX and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Company's technical team reviewed for Mr. Howard its sampling procedure, QA/QC protocol and results for the historical Långträsk core, and the RadonX survey data and methodology provided by RES and presented him with the ALS Global analytical data for comparison with the results reported in this news release. Mr. Howard approves the technical contents of this news release; however, he has not verified the historical drilling and assay results referenced herein, which are historical in nature and should not be relied upon.

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX is an exploration and development company advancing uranium, lithium, and rare earth projects in politically stable jurisdictions with the infrastructure to support rapid, cost-effective exploration, development, and production.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of NordX Metals Corp.

"Andrew Bowering"

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the grant, timing, scope and terms of the Norr Döttern 102 exploration licence application; the Company's interpretation of the radon cup orientation survey results at Flistjärn and Norr Döttern, including the inference of structural control of mineralization and of bedrock sources for mineralized boulder trains; the district-scale potential of Norr Döttern; the Company's interpretation of historical drilling and geochemical data at Norr Döttern and Flistjärn; the Company's expectations regarding the significance of the historical core assay results disclosed in this news release and the potential for the Långträsk mineralization to remain open in all directions; and the timing, scope and results of the Company's current and future exploration and drilling programs at Norr Döttern and Flistjärn, including its plans to advance the radon and surface anomalies disclosed in this news release to drill-ready targets. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Norr Döttern 102 exploration licence application is not granted, is granted on different terms, or is subsequently challenged; the risk that radon anomalies do not reflect underlying uranium mineralization, and that soil moisture, overburden thickness and permeability may materially affect radon measurements; the risk that historical drill and assay results, which have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person, are inaccurate or cannot be reproduced; the risk that boulder (float) samples may not be sourced from or proximal to a bedrock source and that drilling may not locate in-situ mineralization; permit title, transfer, validity and renewal risk; changes in Swedish government policy or legislation relating to uranium exploration and mining; survey and drilling timing and results; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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