Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: NRDMF) (FSE: 0UL0) ("NordX" or the "Company") further to its news release dated November 3, 2026, announces that it has amended the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the amended terms, the Company will issue up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.20 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000.

The Offering will consist of Shares only, and no common share purchase warrants will be issued in connection with the Offering. The amended terms replace those announced on November 3, 2026, under which the Company proposed to issue up to 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,400,000, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.45 for twenty-four months.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for general working capital purposes and for continued exploration of the Company's properties. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX is an exploration and development company advancing uranium, lithium, and rare earth projects in politically stable jurisdictions with infrastructure to support rapid, cost-effective exploration, development, and production.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Offering, including the amended terms of the Offering, the number of Shares to be issued, the gross proceeds, the anticipated use of proceeds, the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the satisfaction of applicable CSE requirements, and the timing of and ability to complete the Offering. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. In making these forward-looking statements, the Company has assumed, among other things, that the Offering will be completed on the amended terms and within the timeframe described, that applicable CSE requirements will be satisfied, and that market conditions will support completion of the Offering. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Offering is not completed on the amended terms described or at all, or is completed for less than the maximum gross proceeds; the risk that the terms of the Offering are further amended; the risk that applicable CSE requirements are not satisfied; the risk that the Company reallocates the use of proceeds for sound business reasons; changes in market conditions affecting the Company's ability to raise capital; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325215