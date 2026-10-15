Finnish transmission system operator Fingrid has published technical requirements obliging new large wind and solar plants in converter-dominated parts of its network to provide grid-forming control, either through their own inverters or through separate equipment built at or near the site. Fingrid announced the measure in late Setpember and published the detailed requirements earlier this month, under its VJV2024 grid code for power plants. They apply to type D plants connecting where the equivalent short-circuit ratio (ESCR) at the connection point is below 1.0. Existing plants and projects ...

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